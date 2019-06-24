Jakob Butturff Wins Third Title of 2019 with PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout Victory

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 30, 2019) – Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, returned to the site of his first PBA Tour victory Sunday and defeated top qualifier Stuart Williams of England, 194-188, to win his seventh career title in the PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout presented by Ebonite at South Plains Lanes Sunday.

In winning the kickoff event in the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Summer Tour series, Butturff automatically became the early leader in the USBC Cup points race that is part of the summer series.

Butturff, who won his first PBA Tour title in Lubbock in 2016 and had a second-place finish in 2018, said the secret to his success was his comfort in bowling at South Plains Lanes.

“I think it’s the fact that when you win your first PBA title here, it makes you more comfortable,” the 25-year-old left-hander said.

Williams, who made a key ball change after a sluggish start in the title match, threw three strikes to take a four-pin lead into the 10th frame, but left the 2-4-6-10 split when a strike could have closed the door on Butturff. Butturff failed to throw consecutive strikes, but filled every frame and needed only a mark in his final frame. He left the 6 pin on a high hit, converted the spare and knocked down seven pins on his fill ball to lock up the title.

“The hope was to not throw a split,” Butturff said with a grin, “and fortunately I didn’t.”

The win was Butturff’s third in 2019. He previously won the PBA Oklahoma Open and his first major in the USBC Masters. He also has three second-place finishes.

In Sunday’s first four-player stepladder finals match, Tackett started with seven strikes in denying Anthony Lavery-Spahr of Pasadena, Texas, his chance for a first PBA Tour title, 279-204. In the semifinal match, Butturff turned the tables on Tackett, starting with six strikes while Tackett lost his strike carry. Despite leaving a 4-7-10 split in the seventh frame and failing to convert, Butturff cruised to a 235-185 win, ending Tackett’s hopes for his first title of 2019.

After a break in the schedule for three days of PBA League Elias Cup competition at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, July 16-18, and the Barbasol PBA Tour Finals presented by Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa July 20-21 in Las Vegas, the PBA Summer Tour and USBC Cup points competition resumes July 25-28 in Houston, Texas when Copperfield Bowl will host the Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles. Tackett and Liz Johnson of Palatine, Illinois, are defending champions.

The PBA League will be covered in its entirety over three nights on FOX Sports’ FS1 network. The Barbasol PBA Tour Finals will air live on CBS Sports Network in five separate shows over two days. All PBA Summer Tour events will be livestreamed exclusively, from start to finish, on FloBowling.com. Visit www.flobowling.com for subscription and schedule information.

PBA LUBBOCK SPORTS SHOOTOUT

presented by Ebonite

South Plains Lanes, Lubbock Texas, Sunday

Final Standings:

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., $13,500.

2, Stuart Williams, England, $7,000.

3, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., $4,000.

4, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, $2,500.

Stepladder Results:

Match One: Tackett def. Lavery-Spahr, 279-204.

Semifinal Match: Butturff def. Tackett, 235-185.

Championship: Butturff def. Williams, 194-188.

Final Match Play Standings (after 22 games, including match play bonus pins):

1, Williams, 5-3, 5,157.

2, Butturff, 5-3, 5,151.

3, Tackett, 6-2, 5,131.

4, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, 7-1, 5,099.

5, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 5-3, 5,047, $2,000.

6, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 5-3, 4,994, $1,800.

7, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4-4, 4,991, $1,600.

8, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 5-3, 4,968, $1,450.

9, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3-5, 4,942, $1,350.

10, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 5-3, 4,932, $1,300.

11, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4-4, 4,893, $1,250.

12, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2-6, 4,892, $1,200.

13, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 0-8, 4,879, $1,150.

14, Dom Barrett, England, 3-5, 4,837, $1,100.

15, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4-4, 4,780, $1,050.

16, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1-7, 4,729, $1,000.

Other Cashers (after 14 games):

17, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,028, $750.

18, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 3,020, $785.

19, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,005, $740.

20, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,001, $740.

21, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,987, $735.

22, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,986, $730.

23, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, Calif., 2,976, $730.

24, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,971, $725.

25, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,970, $720.

26, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,969, $720.

27, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,957, $715.

28, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,946, $715.

29, Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 2,941, $715.

30, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,930, $710.

31, David Maycock, Bermuda, 2,927, $710.

32, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 2,917, $710.

33, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,912, $705.

34, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 2,872, $705.

35, Josh Montgomery, Flower Mound, Texas, 2,870, $705.

36, Jeremy McElliott, Phoenix, 2,869, $700.

37, n-Rick Benard, Clovis, N.M., 2,819, $700.

38, Richie Teece, England, 2,816, $700.

39, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,801, $700.

n-denotes non-PBA member.

300 games: Brad Miller

USBC CUP POINTS LEADERS

(After one of nine tournaments)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,500.

2, Stuart Williams, England, 1,500.

3, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,150.

4, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 950.

5, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 850.

6, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 775.

7, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 745.

8, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 715.

9, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 685.

10, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 655.

11, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 625.

12, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 595.

13, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 565.

14, Dom Barrett, England, 535.

15, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 505.

16, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 475.

17, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 445.

18, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 425.

19, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 405.

20, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 385.