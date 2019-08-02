Jakob Butturff Puts On Scorching Performance in Pan American Games

Jakob Butturff, who is in the midst of a career year in Go Bowling! PBA Tour competition, kept his momentum rolling as a member of Team USA in the Pan American Games that concluded Tuesday in Lima, Peru.

The 25-year-old lefthander from Tempe, Ariz., broke the Pan Am Games six-game scoring record in his first round of doubles qualifying, and then broke his own record by 22 pins the next day for a 12-game total of 3,054 pins (a 254.5 avereage). The effort got Butturff and fellow PBA-member Nick Pate of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., into the medal round, but they had to settle for silver when they lost to a team of Puerto Rican PBA members, Cristian Azcona and Jean Perez, who broke the 12-game doubles team record with a 5,816 total, more than 200 pins better than the record total by Canada’s Dan MacLelland and Francois Lavoie in 2015 in Argentina. Butturff and Pate finished with a 5,545 total for second place.

Butturff, who has won three PBA Tour titles in 2019 including his first major in the USBC Masters, continued his torrid pace in men’s singles, out-distancing the field by more than 400 pins after 12 games of qualifying and eight games of match play, but in the end, he fell short of gold in the medal round, losing to Pate, 279-268, in the semifinal round. Pate then captured the gold for Team USA, defeating defending Pan Am singles champion Marcelo Suartz of Brazil, 190-189, in the title match.

