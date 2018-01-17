Intercollegiate Championships Sites Determined through 2022

ARLINGTON, Texas – Host centers for the Intercollegiate Team Championships and Intercollegiate Singles Championships are set through 2022, and the four sectional sites for the events now are in place through 2021.

United States Bowling Congress Collegiate, part of International Bowling Campus Youth Development, oversees the national collegiate championships events and awarded the sites based on proposals submitted by bowling centers working in conjunction with their local convention bureaus or sports commissions.

Poelking Lanes South in Dayton, Ohio, will host the ITC and ISC national events in 2019, and Spectrum Lanes in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be the host venue in 2020.

Poelking Lanes South worked in conjunction with the Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau while the Western Michigan Sports Commission teamed with Spectrum Lanes on proposals.

In 2021 and 2022, the ITC and ISC will take place at venues that also will serve as host of the USBC Women’s Championships. Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois, will serve as host for the national collegiate events in 2021 and the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, will be the host venue in 2022.

Stardust Bowl in Addison was among the four venues selected to host ITC and ISC sectional tournaments in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee, 30 Strikes Bowling Center in Stratford, New Jersey, and USA Bowl in Dallas will be the other three venues to host sectional events from 2019-2021.

“The opportunity to host a national collegiate event drew a lot of interest, and we know each of the centers selected will provide a great experience for our collegiate bowlers,” said Gary Brown, Managing Director of IBC Youth Development. “We have worked with many of the centers in the past and look forward to building on these relationships.”

Smyrna Bowling Center has been a sectional host since 2012, Addison was a sectional host site in 2014-2017, and Stratford served as a sectional site in 2015 and 2016. Smyrna Bowl, USA Bowl and 30 Strikes Bowling Center also will host sectionals in 2018.

The 2018 ITC and ISC national events will take place April 17-21 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The ITC and ISC are the pinnacle events of the college bowling season. Sectional qualifying determines the top 16 men’s and top 16 women’s teams that will compete for the ITC national titles. The ITC was first contested in 1975.

Schools compete in certified college tournaments and conferences throughout the season, and advance to the ITC sectionals by winning a conference or being one of the top-ranked teams in the country. At sectionals, the top four men’s teams and top four women’s teams earn spots at the ITC. The ISC field of 24 men and 24 women also is determined at the four sectional qualifiers.

Go to BOWL.com/ITC to learn more about the ITC and visit BOWL.com/ISC for information about the ISC.