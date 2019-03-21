Indiana High School Bowler to Receive Annual Zeb Scholarship

ARLINGTON, Texas – Alex Kobus of Crown Point, Indiana, has been selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee as this year’s recipient of the Annual Zeb Scholarship.

The award recognizes a United States Bowling Congress Youth member who achieves academic success and gives back to their community through service. Applicants for the scholarship, mainly based on community service and strong academic success, must be in their junior or senior year of high school.

“I am very grateful for this award,” Kobus said. “It is a great honor. I am inspired to continue to work hard academically and give back to my community. I hope to always be an ambassador for bowling.”

Kobus is completing his junior year at Boone Grove High School, where he is ranked at the top of his class. He has been on the 4.0 or higher grade-point average honor roll each semester, is a member of the National Honor Society and took first in the Purdue University Indiana Academic Super Bowl for Senior Division Social Studies.

He has completed honors courses in algebra, chemistry, biology, English, geometry, and world history, and is taking dual-credit courses in pre-calculus, English and Spanish. He plans to major in computer science in college.

Kobus is a member of the school’s bowling team and concert band. He was a gold medalist at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo Band Competition and earned a Silver Award at the ISSMA Ensemble Band Competition.

An Eagle Scout and Patrol Leader in the Boy Scouts, he has done community service through the Boy Scouts and the National Honor Society, including work with Special Olympics Bowling.

As the Annual Zeb Scholarship winner, Kobus will receive a $2,500 scholarship and an expenses-paid trip to the 2019 USBC Convention, which will take place April 29-May 2 at The Orleans in Las Vegas, where he will be presented with the award.

The scholarship is named for Jim Zebehazy, who served as executive director of the Young American Bowling Alliance from 1996-2004 and later as a regional manager for USBC.

BowlTV.com will have live coverage of the awards presentations that will take place during the USBC Annual Meeting in Las Vegas.

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards to learn more about the scholarship opportunities for USBC Youth bowlers.