Illinois Bowler Records 900 Series

ARLINGTON, Texas – Prior to lacing up for league Friday evening at Strike N Spare II in Lockport, Ill., Sam Esposito of Homer Glen, Ill., had two United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 games to his credit.

By the end of the night, the 26-year-old right-hander added three more perfect games to his collection on his way to becoming the 31st bowler to roll a 900 series.

Esposito connected on 36 consecutive strikes during the Friday Classic league at Strike N Spare II to join Andrew Mank of Belleville, Ill., as the second bowler from Illinois to achieve the score. Mank recorded his 900 series in March 2010.

After getting through the first two games, Esposito relied on his teammates and friends to keep the pressure at bay as he continued to get closer to having a perfect evening.

“After I got the second one, I thought if I could get the first few strikes of Game 3, I would be able to shake some of the nerves and have a chance at doing it,” said Esposito, who had two 800 series with a high of 822 prior to Friday’s performance. “My friends and teammates were trying to keep me calm, talking about work and keeping my mind off of what was happening.”

Upon arriving to the 10th frame, Esposito stuck to the process that already had got him 33 consecutive strikes to start his set and was unfazed by his surroundings.

“I knew I had a chance to do something that very few people get the opportunity to do, and my mind kind of went blank,” Esposito said. “I just wanted to do the same thing that had worked all night, not change a thing and let my body take over.

“All 38 lanes had stopped, and you could’ve heard a pin drop. There was absolute silence, and everybody was watching.”

Despite the final shot getting right of target, the result for Esposito was the same as he entered the record books.

Esposito was greeted at the foul line after the final shot by friends and teammates, and he’s appreciative of the bowling community for getting to share in the experience.

“I was worried about the final shot,” Esposito said. “I got it right from where I was all night but luckily it came back and struck. I took a big, deep breath afterwards and said thank you. I got tackled by everybody, but that was amazing. It honestly still hasn’t hit me that I shot three perfect games in a row. I’m still in shock, but to have everybody cheering for me and congratulating me was amazing. It shows what a great bowling community we have, and it was special to be able to share that with everybody.”

Esposito’s achievement is pending approval from USBC and would be the 32nd USBC-approved 900.

The first USBC-approved 900 occurred Feb. 2, 1997 when Jeremy Sonnenfeld rolled three consecutive perfect games in Lincoln, Nebraska.

USBC-Approved 900 Series (32)

Jeremy Sonnenfeld (R), Lincoln, Neb., Feb. 2, 1997

Tony Roventini (L), Greenfield, Wis., Nov. 9, 1998

Vince Wood (R), Moreno Valley, Calif., Sept, 29, 1999

Robby Portalatin (L), Jackson, Mich., Dec. 28, 2000

James Hylton (R), Salem, Ore., May 2, 2001

Jeff Campbell II (R), New Castle, Pa., June 12, 2004

Darin Pomije (R), New Prague, Minn., Dec. 9, 2004

Robert Mushtare (R), Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2005 and Feb. 19, 2006

Lonnie Billiter Jr. (R), Fairfield, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2006

Mark Wukoman (R), Greenfield, Wis., April 22, 2006

P.J. Giesfeldt (R), Milwaukee, Dec. 23, 2006

Rich Jerome Jr. (R), Baltimore, Dec. 22, 2008

Chris Aker (L), Winnemucca, Nev., Oct. 30, 2009

Andrew Teall (R), Medford, N.J., Nov. 2, 2009

Andrew Mank (R), Belleville, Ill., March 18, 2010

William Howell III (L), Middletown, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2010

Matt Latarski (R), Medina, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2010

Bob Kammer Jr. (R), Crown Point, Ind., Jan. 8, 2011

John Martorella Sr. (R), Greece, N.Y., April 12, 2012

Jimmy Schmitzer (R), Riverside, Calif., April 20, 2012

James Williams (R), Pawcatuck, Conn., (bowled in Wakefield, R.I.), April 16, 2013

Joe Scarborough (R), Charlotte, N.C., (bowled in The Villages, Fla.), April 21, 2013

Todd James (R), East New Market, Md., (bowled in Laurel, Del.), March 18, 2014

Amos Gordon (R), Colorado Springs, Colo., April 11, 2014

Earon Vollmar (R), Toledo, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2015

Hakim Emmanuel (R), Stoughton, Mass., Feb. 19, 2015

David Sewesky (L), Dearborn, Mich., Jan. 10, 2016

Dale Gerhard (R), Mill Hall, Pa., Jan. 12, 2016

Sean Osbourn (R), Houston, Nov. 21, 2016

John Buchanan III (R), Evansville, Ind., Jan. 11, 2017

Sam Esposito (R), Homer Glen, Ill., Feb. 3, 2017**

** Pending formal approval by the United States Bowling Congress.

For more information on USBC records, visit BOWL.com/Records.