IBPSIA to Honor Rakow, Ross, Lewis and Brunswick Bowling Products

ARLINGTON, TX — The International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructors Association has announced the recipients of its annual awards for 2017. The winners are:

Business Excellence Award

Michelle Rakow, Bowlers Advantage Pro Shop, Smyrna, TN

Friends of IBPSIA Award

Brunswick Bowling Products

Bill Bunetta Lighthouse Award

Jim Lewis, Sports Plus/Carmen Don Pro Shop, Alexandria, VA

President’s Award

Rod Ross, USBC Gold and Team USA Coach, Arlington, TX

The Business Excellence Award is given to a pro shop that has a certified technician on staff, plays a key role in the retention/development of bowlers, a member of the association and is a pro shop operator. The Bill Bunetta Lighthouse Award can be given to a person or business that has made significant contributions to the pro shop industry, and the Friends of IBPSIA Award is given to an individual or company that has made significant contributions to benefit the association and its members. The President’s Award is given to a member of the association who has contributed to the development/retention of bowlers.

All winners will be presented with their awards on Tuesday, June 20 at the Pinnacle Down Under in Clarksville, Tenn., during the week of Bowl Expo in Nashville.