IBC Youth Development Invests in Program for Kids Age 8 and Under

ARLINGTON, Texas – To improve the bowling experience for youth bowlers, particularly those competing in the sport for the first time, International Bowling Campus Youth Development will provide youth members ages 8 and under with a free Bowlopolis membership upgrade kit starting with the 2017-2018 season.

IBC Youth Development will further enhance the package by providing coaches and youth directors with tools to improve the experience for children bowling in their first league, including a progress poster for the entire league.

All new this year, the Bowlopolis membership upgrade kit provides youth bowlers with a Bowlopolis brag tag, an interactive magazine, crayons, a game board with stickers, and the chance to participate in a coloring page contest.

“We want to ensure the first experience for youth bowlers is fun and exciting, and to make sure they have the tools to learn and see improvement as they begin their journey on the lanes,” said IBC Managing Director of Youth Development Gary Brown. “Children have opportunities to participate in different sports, but through the Bowlopolis program we will show them the excitement, competition and opportunities bowling can provide for many years to come.”

The Bowlopolis membership upgrade, while free to children age 8 and under with their $4 United States Bowling Congress Youth membership, will remain available for other youth members at the current cost of $3.50.

The free Bowlopolis membership upgrade will require a $60,000 investment by IBC Youth Development as it seeks to strengthen a segment of youth bowling. Research has shown bowling has lost the most ground in youth membership for those ages 6 to 10, as children explore multiple youth sports and activities.

IBC Youth Development will encourage local processors to expedite youth memberships. Ensuring the Bowlopolis kits are delivered as quickly as possible to the center for distribution will increase the chance of a youth bowler having a better experience.

Included in the Bowlopolis membership upgrade will be the opportunity for one youth bowler to earn a trip to the IBC through a coloring page contest. Youth bowlers will be able to mail their completed coloring page to IBC Youth Development, where all entries will be displayed, and one participant will be selected to win a trip to the campus where they will tour the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame, see the International Training and Research Center, and receive equipment and lessons from Team USA.

Visit BOWL.com/Youth to learn more about youth bowling programs.