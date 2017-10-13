Hurricanes Knock British Virgin Islands Bowler out of WSOB IX Field

After losing his home and his job to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, 33-year-old Adrian McCoy of Road Town in the British Virgin Islands had to forego his fourth visit to GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented byEldorado Reno Properties, preventing the international field from being even larger than its record entry of 28 countries.

The opening events of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour season grew to 28 nations with the entry of China’s Fang Jiafei, but also will be without an entry from Bermuda for the first time since 2012.

“My family is good as well as I am,” McCoy, a corporate administrator for a trust company, told the PBA Media Relations staff. “The devastation of hurricane Irma and Maria left me without a home and a job, so regrettably I won’t be able to make it to the World Series this year. I’ve had an awesome time for the past three years and hoped to make it this year.

“Currently I’m still in the British Virgin Islands, but I’m anticipating traveling to Boston for a few weeks to get away from it all and do some bowling. I managed to save my equipment during the storm (that was a plus for me).

‘I just want to let the PBA know that I’m okay for the most part,” he continued” “I hope to be logged into Xtra Frame to watch all the action of the PBA qualifiers. Watch Belmo, Bob Learn, (Kyle) Troup, everyone that I’ve met over the years vie for the title.”

Also missing from the field will be Bermuda’s LeVinc Samuels, who said his island nation mostly escaped the hurricane devastation, but is unable to attend anyway. He noted he is already at work preparing for 2018.