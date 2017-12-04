Huge Fire at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines

Breaking NewsBusiness

by Bob Johnson ago0

Plaza Lanes, a center in Des Moines, Iowa, that is owned by the family of BPAA Vice President Randy Thompson, has suffered extensive damage resulting from a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

According to the Des Moines Register, a passerby called in the fire at 5:08 a.m., and at that point only small flames and smoke were visible. When firefighters arrived on the scene and opened up part of the roof, the blaze reportedly developed rapidly, and within about 30 minutes, the roof collapsed.

You can view a report from a local television here: https://www.facebook.com/WHOHD/videos/10159726984030313/

Plaza Lanes has been part of the Des Moines community since 1957.

