Haugen Retains Lead in Senior U.S. Open

LAS VEGAS (June 12, 2018) – Defending champion Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, put his ability to adjust to the demanding Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm lane conditions to the test but still managed to retain his lead after Tuesday’s second round of qualifying.

After a 1,370 six-game pinfall total in Monday’s first round, Haugen bowled 1,399 with games of 267, 223, 193, 276, 244 and 196 in the second round at the Suncoast Bowling Center to finish with 2,769 for 12 games good for a 230.7 average.

“Those 190 games could very easily have been 170s,” said the two-time PBA50 and five-time PBA Tour titlist. “In those two games I just wasn’t playing the lanes right to start, I changed to another ball and fortunately I was able to bail them out.

“In qualifying it feels like a grind but you have to remember we’re only a third of the way through,” the 51-year-old Haugen continued. “Getting off to a fast start is beneficial because you don’t want to give anything back. I’ll take a couple 190s for a bad game.”

Haugen extended his lead over PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 Senior U.S. Open winner Mark Williams of Beaumont, Texas, who finished 24 pins behind Haugen with a 2,745 pinfall after two rounds.

Williams, a seven-time PBA Tour winner, including two Tournament of Champions titles and winner of three PBA50 Tour titles, trailed Haugen by one pin after the first round, but stayed close bowling 1,376 in the second round on games of 268, 215, 192, 269, 212 and 220.

PBA50 Tour rookie Rolando Sebelen of the Dominican Republic finished the day in third with a 2,722 pinfall. He bowled 1,396 in the second round with games of 221, 226, 255, 231, 235 and 228.

“I love it because I’m bowling with all my idols,” said the 50-year-old Sebelen, who has been a member of the Dominican Republic’s national team for 32 years. “When I started I was nervous but eventually I found a line and got comfortable. I have a lot of expectations and I’m hoping to meet them.”

Vaulting from 20th after the first round to fourth was PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., who finished with 2,681 after the second round. After Monday’s first round bowling 1,295 for six games, he came back in the second round with 1,386 on games 237, 235, 210, 268, 266 and 170.

“Those two 260 games looked better on paper than they actually were,” said the four-time PBA50 Tour and 35-time PBA Tour winner. “I had my share of strikes from crossovers and high hits so I have to admit I had my share of breaks, but I’ll take it.”

Also making big moves were 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham of Kettering, Ohio, who improved from 19th to fifth and PBA Hall of Famer Mika Koivuniemi who jumped from 28th to sixth. Graham finished with a 2,634 two-round total and Koivuniemi with 2,632.

Qualifying continues Wednesday and Thursday with six-game rounds beginning at 9 a.m. PT. The field will then be cut to the top 40 players for modified round-robin match play which will begin Friday at 8 a.m. After Friday’s second match play round at noon the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click on www.xtraframe.tv.

SUNCOAST PBA SENIOR U.S. OPEN

Presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Tuesday

SECOND ROUND (after 12 games)

1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,769.

2, ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,745.

3, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 2,722.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,681.

5, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 2,634.

6, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 2,632.

7, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 2,624.

8, n-Paul Fleming, Bedford, Texas, 2,611.

9, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 2,601.

10, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 2,600.

12, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 2,597.

13, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 2,592.

14, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2,584.

15, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 2,582.

16, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 2,577.

17, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2,564.

18, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2,560.

19, (tie) Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., and Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,541.

21, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2,540.

22, (tie) Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., and n-Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 2,531.

24, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 2,530.

25, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 2,529.

26, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 2,525.

27, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 2,521.

28, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,520.

29, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,519.

30, Mike Kanada, Camarillo, Calif., 2,515.

31, n,ss-Ben Hoefs, Mobile, Ala, 2,507.

32, Pat Nolan, Japan, 2,493.

33, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 2,492.

34, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 2,490.

35, n-Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 2,488.

36, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,486.

37, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,483.

38, (tie) n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., and Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,476.

40, (tie) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., and n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 2,471.

42, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 2,470.

43, n,ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 2,464.

44, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 2,458.

45, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 2,455.

46, (tie) n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., and Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,453.

48, ss-Toby Contreras, Lee's Summit, Mo., 2,444.

49, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,443.

50, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,442.

51, Jan Larsen, Sweden, 2,440.

52, (tie)Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, and ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,439.

54, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,438.

55, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,426.

56, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 2,424.

57, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,422.

58, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 2,418.

59, (tie) ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., and Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 2,416.

61, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 2,415.

62, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2,411.

63, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2,407.

64, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2,406.

65, (tie) Hakan Fast, Sweden, and ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,404.

67, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 2,396.

68, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 2,394.

69, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 2,393.

70, Troy Kendrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,390.

71, (tie) ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., and n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,383.

73, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 2,382.

74, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., and ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,377.

76, Christer Petersson, Gothenburg, Sweden, 2,371.

77, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,369.

78, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 2,366.

79, David Allen, Las Vegas, 2,363.

80, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 2,359.

81, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 2,358.

82, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,357.

83, n-Klaus Lischka, Germany, 2,356.

84, Lennart Nyman, Sweden, 2,355.

85, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 2,352.

86, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,350.

87, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,349.

88, n,ss-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 2,348.

89, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 2,347.

90, ss-Crister Danielsson, Sweden, 2,346.

91, Olle Svenson, Lerum, Sweden, 2,345.

92, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 2,341.

93, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 2,333.

94, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 2,321.

95, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 2,319.

96, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 2,318.

97, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 2,313.

98, ss-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 2,312.

99, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 2,311.

100, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2,310.

101, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 2,308.

102, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,306.

103, n-Anthony Figuiera, Gardena, Calif., 2,298.

104, n-Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 2,295.

105, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,292.

106, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,291.

107, (tie) ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., and ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 2,289.

109, ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,285.

110, n-John Marsala, St. Louis, 2,281.

111, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,274.

112, (tie) Klas Thunberg, Sweden, and ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 2,273.

114, n-Mike Yuwiler, Las Vegas, 2,271.

115, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,270.

116, n-Pete Toth, Las Vegas, 2,266.

117, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,264.

118, Doug O'Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 2,263.

119, n,ss-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 2,255.

120, n-Marty Hinton, Henderson, Nev., 2,252.

121, n-Jeff Row, Humbolt, Ariz., 2,244.

122, n,ss-David Graber, Las Vegas, 2,243.

123, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 2,242.

124, n,ss-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 2,237.

125, Jonny Hall, Sweden, 2,229.

126, Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,228.

127, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,227.

128, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,218.

129, ss-Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,215.

130, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,208.

131, ss-Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,207.

132, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,198.

133, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,195.

134, Tomas Karlsson, Sweden, 2,185.

135, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 2,177.

136, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 2,162.

137, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,157.

138, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 2,155.

139, n,ss-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn.., 2,148.

140, n,ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 2,147.

141, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 2,146.

142, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 2,145.

143, (tie) ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, and Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 2,135.

145, (te)ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., and ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 2,121.

147, Jon J.J. Jensen, Olympia, Wash., 2,116.

148, n-Shane Horsman, Fircrest, Wash., 2,104.

149, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,102.

150, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 2,098.

151, n-Sean Couse, Henderson, Nev., 2,093.

152, Frank Paganelli, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,088.

153, n,ss-William Mcgee, Great Falls, Mont., 2,085.

154, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,081.

155, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,008.

156, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,992.

157, n,ss-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 1,980.

158, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,953.

159, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,938.

160, Brett Roberts, Taylor, Mich., 1,815.

161, Randy Macomber, University Place, Wash., 1,508.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over