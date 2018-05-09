Haugen Jr. wins PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open for second career PBA50 title

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (May 8, 2018) – Using three different balls to attack the changing lane conditions in the stepladder finals, Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, won the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick Tuesday for his second career PBA50 Tour title.

Haugen, the 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year and winner of the 2017 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open, defeated PBA Hall of Famer and stepladder finals top qualifier Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., 277-195, in the title match at Farmingdale Lanes to win his first PBA50 Tour title of the season.

“It’s pretty special anytime you can beat the most prolific winner in our sport because he doesn’t give them away,” said Haugen of his win over Williams. “To beat Walter Ray for the title in a tournament named after Johnny Petraglia, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The 51-year-old Haugen used three different balls in the finals, often using a different ball on each lane in his three matches.

“I used three different balls and just rotated them in and out depending on what I felt I needed to get the reaction I wanted,” said Haugen, a five-time PBA Tour winner. “It’s all about knowing what’s in your (bowling) bag and choosing the right ball for the right situation.”

Haugen, the No. 3 qualifier for the finals, started each match he bowled with at least four strikes. He beat No. 4 qualifier Marty Berke of Allentown, Pa., who was making his first finals appearance, 224-170, in the second match and then went on to beat three-time PBA50 Tour winner and No. 2 qaulifier Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., in the semifinal match, 244-194, to advance to the championship match against Williams.

“Whenever you can get off to a good start with early strings it’s going to put the pressure on your opponent,” Haugen added. “Fortunately, I was able to make the right decisions and didn’t waste those good starts.”

For Williams, who was trying for his 12th PBA50 Tour title, it was his second runner-up finish of the season after finishing second in the PBA50 Lucas/Magazine Classic to open the season. He also finished fifth in the PBA50 National Championship.

In the opening stepladder match, Berke, who turned 60 on Monday, defeated five-time PBA Tour winner Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, N.Y., 237-188, whose fifth-place finish was his first PBA50 Tour finals appearance.

The fourth tournament of the season was named after PBA legend and Vietnam War veteran Johnny Petraglia who is a 14-time PBA Tour and eight-time PBA50 Tour winner. The BVL fund provides recreational and therapeutic programs and services to military veterans.

The PBA50 Tour will take a three-week break before returning with the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV May 27-30 at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif.

Fans can catch all the PBA50 Tour action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visitwww.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 JOHNNY PETRAGLIA BVL OPEN

Presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y., Tuesday

Final Standings:

1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, $7,500.

2, Walter Ray Williams, Jr., Oxford, Fla., $4,000.

3, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., $2,500.

4, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., $2,000.

5, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., $1,750.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Berke def. Shafer, 237-188.

Match Two – Haugen def. Berke, 224-170.

Semifinal Match – Haugen def. Learn, 244-194.

Championship Match – Haugen def. Williams, 277-195.

Match Play Round 2 (after six games, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals)

1, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 5-1, 1,595.

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4-2, 1,585.

3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4-2, 1,556.

4, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 4-2, 1,514.

5, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4-2, 1,503.

6, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-3, 1,498, $1,500.

7, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3-3, 1,489, $1,500.

8, (tie) Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3-3, and Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3-3, 1,433, $1,500.

10, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 3-3, 1,391, $1,300.

11, Glenn Smith, New York, 3-3, 1,371, $1,300.

12, ss-Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 2-4, 1,340, $1,300.

13, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 2-4, 1,323, $1,300.

14, Ken Yokobosky, Fredon, N.J., 2-4, 1,310, $1,300.

15, n-Christopher Viale, Westfield, Mass., 2-4, 1,274, $1,300.

16, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1-5, 1,224, $1,300.

Match Play Round 1 (After five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, ss-Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 3-2, 1,169, $1,100.

18, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1-4, 1,156, $1,100.

19, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 2-3, 1,132, $1,100.

20, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1-4, 1,104, $1,100.

21, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 2-3, 1,086, $1,100.

22, ss-Bill Neumann, Rensselaer, N.Y., 2-3, 1,077, $1,100.

23, n,ss-John Masiello, Southgate, Mich., 1-4, 1,040, $1,100.

24, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 1-4, 977, $1,100.

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 1,110, $1,000.

26, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,109, $1,000.

27, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,103, $1,000.

28, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,097, $1,000.

29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,084, $1,000.

30, ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,082, $1,000.

31, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,077, $1,000.

32, ss-Keith Doran, Pomona, N.Y., 1,077, $1,000.

33, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,075, $1,000.

34, ss-Pete DiChiara, Ardsley, N.Y., 1,016, $1,000.

35, ss-Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,007, $1,000.

36, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,003, $1,000.

37, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 967, $1,000.

38, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 913, $1,000.

300 games – Bob Learn Jr.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 years and older