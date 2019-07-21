Harry Sullins Leads PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 21, 2019) – Harry Sullins of Chesterfield Township, Michigan, trying for his first PBA50 Tour title since 2011, vaulted into the first round lead in the PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip Sunday thanks to a 237 final game.

Sullins, who averaged 220.88 for his first eight qualifying games, finished with a 1,767 total for a three-pin lead over Stoney Baker of Canton, Ga., and a four-pin edge of Brian LeClair of Albany, N.Y., who is trying for a third consecutive PBA50 Tour title.

Sullins, a three-time PBA50 Tour winner, rolled a steady round of games including 239, 203, 174, 244, 235, 202 and his closing 237 to overtake LeClair and PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., who were tied for the lead going into the last game. LeClair closed with a 201 while Bohn finished his round with a 168 to drop into a tie for seventh place.

Rounding out the top five heading into Monday’s final eight-game qualifying round were Doug Kent of Newark, New York, with a 1,738 total and Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, New York, and Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, who were tied for fifth with 1,733 pins.

The David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic continues with a second qualifying round Monday, followed by the cashers round, modified match play and stepladder finals on Tuesday. Fans can follow all the action via PBA’s online streaming partner FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 DAVID SMALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP LANES CLASSIC

presented by Roto Grip

David Small’s Championship Lanes, Anderson, Ind., Sunday

First Round Standings (after 8 games):

1, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,767.

2, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,764.

3, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,763.

4, Doug Kent, Newark, NY, 1,738.

5 (tie), Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,733.

7 (tie), Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., and Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,730.

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,729.

10, Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 1,723.

11, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,721.

12, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,712.

13, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,710.

14, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 1,699.

15, Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, 1,691.

16, Donald Hogue, Akron, Ohio, 1,684.

17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,677.

18, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,675.

19 (tie), Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, and ss-Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 1,674.

21, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,673.

22, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,663.

23, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,651.

24, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 1,649.

25 (tie), Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., and John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,638.

27, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,632.

28, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,620.

29, n-ss-Steven Lewis, Scipio, Ind., 1,618.

30, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 1,605.

31, Jerry Hicks, Vandalia, Ohio, 1,601.

32, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 1,600.

33, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,597.

34, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,596.

35, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,595.

36, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,590.

37 (tie), ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., and Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,587.

39 (tie), ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, and ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,585.

41, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,584.

42, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,581.

43, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 1,580.

44, Tracy Teeters, Eugene, Ore., 1,579.

45, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,575.

46, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,572.

47 (tie), Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas; n-ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark.; Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., and ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,566.

51, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,563.

52, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,557.

53, ss-Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,555.

54, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,552.

55, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,547.

56, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,545.

57, Greg Wilson, Warrenton, Va., 1,540.

58, Al Hardesty, Orland Hills, Ill., 1,539.

59, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 1,535.

60, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 1,532.

61, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1,524.

62, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,521.

63, n-Lyle Kuhlmann, Woodruff, Wis., 1,519.

64, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,510.

65, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,507.

66, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,503.

67, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,502.

68, ss-Gregory Scheetz, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1,491.

69, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,485.

70, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 1,478.

71, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 1,467.

72, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,460.

73, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,458.

74, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 1,457.

75, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,452.

76 (tie), ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., and Kevin Anderson, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 1,451.

78, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 1,445.

79, ss-Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,443.

80, Dan Schmerbach, St. Joseph, Mo., 1,440.

81, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,430.

82, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,426.

83 (tie), Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, and n-ss-David Dohmann, Midlothian, Va., 1,415.

85, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,406.

86, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 1,398.

87 (tie), ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., and ss-Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 1,390.

89, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,389.

90, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 1,388.

91, Dean Fuemmeler, Fayette, Mo., 1,373.

92, ss-Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,367.

93, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 1,348.

94, n-Bill Huepenbecker, Huron, Ohio, 1,340.

95, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 1,335.

96, ss-Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,225.

97, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,070.

n-denotes non-PBA member; ss-denotes PBA60 players age 60 and over