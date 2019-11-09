Log inRegister Edit My Profile

GoFundMe Page Helping Former PWBA Star Michelle Feldman Following Stroke

by Bob Johnson ago0

Michelle Feldman, a former star of the PWBA Tour, recently suffered a major stroke. According to the GoFundMe page that was initiated for her, Feldman has major sensory and ocular issues that are devastating, requiring major therapies and doctors appointments. Now a bowling proprietor, she has hosted hundreds of fundraisers, and “freely gives the bar/kitchen/main hall to whoever needs it for medical benefits.” As the GoFundMe page notes, “Now it’s her turn. Here’s a link the page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/strike-for-michele-feldman. Please share it with your bowling business friends and bowling fans.

Another way to help: “Strike Up the Music: The Michelle Feldman Benefit” will be held on Sunday (Nov. 10) from 1-6 p.m. at Falcon Tidal Wave in Auburn, N.Y. Sponsored by the Music United Foundation, the event costs $20 at the door and includes a Downtown Deli Taco bar and artisan mac and cheese. Bands scheduled to perform include 8Traxx, Chris Terra Band, Str8on, Bad Juju and Cruise Control.

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

