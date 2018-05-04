Go Bowling to Sponsor $10K Challenge for PWBA Tour Bowlers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry, is sponsoring a special competition for Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour competitors that will award an additional $10,000 in prize money during the first half of the season.

The Go Bowling PWBA Challenge will be based on performance in the first six PWBA standard events. When the PWBA Tour hits Orlando, Florida, for the U.S. Women’s Open, the top four players in the points standings will compete in a special finals bracket with $5,000 going to the Challenge winner.

The finals of the Go Bowling PWBA Challenge will take place Sunday, June 24, at 4 p.m. (Eastern) and will be broadcast live on Xtra Frame.

“Go Bowling is excited to continue its sponsorship of the PWBA again in 2018,” said John Harbuck, Strike Ten Entertainment President. “The Go Bowling PWBA Challenge is an opportunity to continue to support the PWBA and the outstanding bowlers on tour, plus we can drive bowling fans to the great promotions that can be found on GoBowling.com.”

Go Bowling, a sponsor of the PWBA since its relaunch in 2015, delivers news and information about the No. 1 participatory sport in the United States through the GoBowling.com website. It also provides bowling fans exclusive offers from more than 1,700 centers across the country.

In addition to its support of the PWBA, Go Bowling has partnered with NASCAR, the NFL Foundation and NFL Legends Community, as well as serving as title sponsor of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour.

Go Bowling will be the entitlement sponsor for the Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 5 and the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 21.

The 2018 PWBA Tour season kicked off with the PWBA Las Vegas Open on April 26-28 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. The 14-event PWBA Tour schedule will run through the third week of September.

CBS Sports Network will televise seven of the 14 PWBA events, including live coverage of the four major events, with the remainder covered on the PBA’s Xtra Frame live streaming service.

Visit GoBowling.com for information and bowling deals.

Visit PWBA.com to for the complete PWBA Tour schedule, news, player biographies and much more.