Go Bowling! PBA Tour Resumes on CBS Sports Network May 22 with PBA Tour Finals First Positioning Round at 10 p.m. ET

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (May 16, 2018) — The 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour returns to CBS Sports Network Tuesday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET with the first of two positioning rounds of the PBA Tour Finals from Thunderbowl Lanes.

Eight PBA Tour stars and top money earners from 2016, 2017 and the first four months of 2018, including defending champion EJ Tackett, runner-up Jason Belmonte, Dom Barrett, Anthony Simonsen, Sean Rash, Jesper Svensson, Marshall Kent and Tommy Jones will open the tournament’s first telecast with total pinfall competition on PBA’s 36-foot Johnny Petraglia and 42-foot Mark Roth lane conditions.

In a test of each player’s ability to navigate vastly different PBA lane conditions, the finalists are divided into two four-player groups with the first, fourth, fifth and eighth-place money earners in Group 1 and second, third, sixth and seventh earners in Group 2.

Tuesday’s telecast will feature Group 1 players (No. 1 seed Belmonte, No. 4 seed Barrett, No. 5 seed Simonsen and No. 8 seed Rash) and Group 2 players (No. 2 seed Tackett, No. 3 seed Svensson, No. 6 seed Kent and No. 7 seed Jones) bowling one game on the Petraglia condition. Round 1 continues with each group bowling their second game on the Roth condition.

The second positioning round (airing on May 29, 8 p.m. ET) will involve one game for each group on the 39-foot Don Carter and 45-foot Dick Weber lane conditions. The four-game totals for each player will be used to determine the order players will bowl in their respective group stepladder matches in the semifinal rounds with the leader of each group choosing the lane condition.

Positioning round competition takes place across four lanes which are dressed with lane conditioner that incorporates blue dye to help fans visualize the conditions the players had to solve.

The Group 1 semifinal stepladder will air on CBSSN on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET and the Group 2 stepladder will air on June 12 also at 8 p.m. The final match of each group’s stepladder will be a best-of-two-game match with ties broken by a 9th and 10th frame roll-off. The two group winners will then meet in the best-of-two-game championship match which will air June 19. The last four shows air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports Network PBA Tour Finals Schedule

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich. (all times Eastern)

May 22 – 10 p.m. – PBA Tour Finals Positioning Round 1

May 29 – 8 p.m. - PBA Tour Finals Positioning Round 2

June 5 – 8 p.m. - PBA Tour Finals Semifinal Stepladder Round 1

June 12 – 8 p.m. - PBA Tour Finals Semifinal Stepladder Round 2

June 19 – 8 p.m. - PBA Tour Finals Championship