Glenn Smith Takes Early Lead in PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

FARMINDALE, N.Y. (May 6, 2018) – Glenn Smith, a 57-year-old engineer for a retail design company, bowled a 1,928 eight-game pinfall total to take the first round lead in the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick Sunday at Farmingdale Lanes.

Averaging 241, the New York City resident bowled games of 242, 280, 198, 277, 246, 209, 253 and 223 to hold a 46-pin lead over Christopher Keane of Cape Coral, Fla., in second with 1,882.

“I was able to bowl outside around the first arrow and that’s my “A” game,” said Smith, whose best PBA50 Tour finish was 14th in last year’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open. “I made the right ball choices and just kept my focus on letting the ball do the work.”

Smith has had success in qualifying rounds in previous PBA50 Tour events but hasn’t been able to carry the momentum into the match play rounds.

“I just need to get better and not get ahead of myself,” Smith added. “I’ve been working pretty hard on how I can be more consistent and make the necessary adjustments you need to make from qualifying to match play. I keep showing up to the dance hoping I can put a whole tournament together.”

Rounding out the top five in the fourth PBA50 Tour tournament of the season were John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,878; PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,876, and James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,873.

Defending champion and 2017 PBA50 Player of the Year Brian LeClair of Albany, N.Y., finished the day in a tie for 34th with 1,675.

The 71-year-old Petraglia, who has won 14 PBA Tour and eight PBA50 Tour titles in his more than five decades of PBA competition, finished 62nd with 1,576.

Competition continues Monday with another eight-game qualifying round beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Cashers’ and match play rounds get underway Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., which will determine the five players for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. Fans can catch all the action live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 JOHNNY PETRAGLIA BVL OPEN

Presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y., Sunday

FIRST ROUND (after eight games)

1, Glenn Smith, New York, 1,928.

2, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,882.

3, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,878.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,876.

5, ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,873.

6, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,867.

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,851.

9, Ken Yokobosky, Fredon, N.J., 1,848.

10, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 1,847.

11, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,840.

12, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,831.

13, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,826.

14, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,812.

15, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,811.

16, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,805.

17, n-John Masiello, Southgate, Mich., 1,789.

18, ss-Pete DiChiara, Ardsley, N.Y., 1,786.

19, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 1,782.

20, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,769.

21, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,746.

22, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 1,745.

23, ss-Bill Neumann, Rensselaer, N.Y., 1,739.

24, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,724.

25, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,721.

26, (tie) John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., and ss-Keith Doran, Pomona, N.Y., 1,718.

28, n-Pamela Burns, Endicott, N.Y., 1,703.

29, ss-Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 1,700.

30, n,ss-Joe Biscardi, Wantagh, N.Y., 1,689.

31, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,688.

32, Robert Boehm, Nutley, N.J., 1,685.

33, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,677.

34, (tie) Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., and ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,675.

36, n,ss-Guy Wallach, Livingston, N.J., 1,674.

37, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,672.

38, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,671.

39, ss-Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 1,669.

40, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,668.

41, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,667.

42, n-Chun Bae, Cedarhurst, N.Y., 1,653.

43, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,648.

44, Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 1,646.

45, n-Christopher Viale, Westfield, Mass., 1,632.

46, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,631.

47, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,629.

48, David Scardaville, Houston, Texas, 1,626.

49, ss-Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,622.

50, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,620.

51, Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 1,619.

52, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,618.

53, n, ss-Storm DeVincent, Derry, N.H., 1,611.

54, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,607.

55, ss-Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,606.

56, ss-Steve Ferraro, Kingston, N.Y., 1,600.

57, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,599.

58, (tie) n-Geroge Szczublenski, West Seneca, N.Y., and Al Spano, Massapequa Park, N.Y., 1,598.

60, n,ss-Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 1,590.

61, Gary Burns, Endicott, N.Y., 1,583.

62, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,576.

63, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,574.

64, ss-Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 1,573.

65, ss-Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 1,558.

66, n,ss-Les Shirwindt, Las Vegas, 1,552.

67, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 1,550.

68, (tie) Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., and ss-Robert Hoyser, Titusville, Fla., 1,546.

70, ss-n-Rob Sperling, Livingston, N.J., 1,544.

71, Don Hicks, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,542.

72, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 1,525.

73, ss-Daniel Twomey, Hackensack, N.J., 1,523.

74, Neil Binder, Shelton, Conn., 1,517.

75, (tie) Howard Snyder, Hunt Valley, Md., and ss-John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 1,513.

77, ss-Louis Getzelman, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,499.

78, Arthur O'Connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 1,486.

79, n-Edward Brabant, Dracut, Mass., 1,485.

80, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 1,479.

81, David Zelger, Red Lion, Pa., 1,460.

82, ss-Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 1,455.

83, Timothy Williams, Brooklyn, NY, 1,442.

84, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 1,432.

85, ss-Ralph Ehrlich, N.Massapequa, N.Y., 1,430.

86, ss-Rick LeChette, Lincoln University, Pa., 1,408.

87, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 1,405.

88, Louis Barbera, North Bellmore, N.Y., 1,396.

89, ss-Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,394.

90, n,ss-Kenneth Bruce, Oceanside, N.Y., 1,393.

91, Douglas Slier, Lenox, Mass., 1,317.

92, n-Chris McKeon, Maspeth, N.Y., 1,144.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over