Gift for Life Scholarships Awarded to 12 High School Bowlers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Twelve youth bowlers have been selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee to receive a Gift for Life Scholarship.

Gift for Life Scholarships annually are awarded to high school students who are United States Bowling Congress Youth members and can provide evidence of financial hardship that would make obtaining a college degree challenging. Each youth bowler selected receives a $1,000 scholarship.

This year’s Gift for Life Scholarship recipients are:

Kortney Aaron, Detroit

Jacquelyne Beard, Harvest, Ala.

Brooklyn Boudreau, Longview, Wash.

Jama Claxton, Russiaville, Ind.

Caity Cox, Burton, Mich.

Andrew Lazarchick, Brick, N.J.

Hannah Lennox, Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Brittany McElroy, Augusta, Ga.

Seth Monfee, Prattville, Ala.

Samantha Pilyih, Pittsburgh

Jason Sirera, Winter Haven, Fla.

Jordan Sirera, Winter Haven, Fla.

In addition to being USBC Youth members and current high school students, applicants had to have a current grade-point average of 2.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale), and had to provide at least two letters of reference and a school transcript.

While two scholarships are set aside each year to honor children of fire, police or emergency rescue personnel in honor of the September 11th heroes, no candidates fulfilled all the requirements this year. Lennox is the granddaughter of a police officer who served 22 years with the Skagit County Sherriff’s Office.

The Gift for Life Scholarships are managed through the SMART program.

Go to BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards to learn more about scholarships available to USBC Youth bowlers.