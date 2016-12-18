GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling VIII Continues Today with PBA Cheetah Championship at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

RENO, Nev. – The GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling VIII presented by the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino continues Sunday with the ESPN telecast of the PBA Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Challenge Mobile Game at 1 p.m. ET from the National Bowling Stadium.

Two players making their first PBA Tour telecast appearances, another making his first appearance in four years and a Player of the Year candidate will be featured on Sunday’s show, the second of six events contested in the 2016 World Series.

All four animal pattern championship telecasts will use a format where the four finalists bowl one game simultaneously on the same pair of lanes with the top two scorers advancing to a head-to-head title match.

In the opening match, PBA Player of the Year contender Anthony Simonsen, a 19-year-old two-handed player from Austin, Texas, who finished fifth in last week’s PBA World Championship, will try for his third title of the season. The 2016 USBC Masters Champion defeated PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., in the Cheetah Championships’ best-of-five-game single-elimination Round of 8, 3-1 (224-213, 206-224, 256-203, 279-207), to earn his berth in the finals.

In his Round of 8 match, four-time Tour winner Mike Wolfe of New Albany, Ind., defeated 18-time Tour winner Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, 3-2 (256-211, 223-201, 216-269, 179-225, 227-205) to advance. He is making his first Tour television appearance in four seasons.

Making his first PBA television appearance is 23-year-old Darren Tang of San Francisco. The PBA Tour rookie advanced by winning his Round of 8 elimination match, 3-2 (239-170, 195-214, 208-225, 224-171, 223-201) against 12-time Tour winner Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill.

Rounding out the top four will be BJ Moore III of Greensburg, Pa., who swept four-time Tour winner Dom Barrett of England, 3-0 (214-211, 248-232, 280-187). In making his PBA Tour singles debut on national television, Moore has already improved on a personal Tour-best sixth-place finish which he has accomplished three times.

Following the Cheetah Championship the World Series will continue with three ESPN telecasts over Christmas weekend. The Chameleon Championship presented by HotelPlanner.com will air Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET to be followed by a Christmas day doubleheader featuring the Scorpion Championship presented by Reno Tahoe USA at 2:30 p.m. and the Shark Championship at 3:30 p.m.