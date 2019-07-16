Fresh Off Last Week’s Win, Brian LeClair Takes Early Lead in PBA50 South Shore Open

HAMMOND, Ind. (July 16, 2019) – Last week’s PBA50 River City Extreme Open winner Brian LeClair of Albany, New York, closed with a 296 to surge into the first-round lead in the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Ebonite Tuesday at Olympia Lanes.

The 2017 PBA50 Player of the Year bowled an 1,882 eight-game pinfall with games of 191, 255, 227, 240, 234, 214 and 225 before his big finish. On the final shot in the 10th of the 296 game his ball went high leaving the 3-6-9-10.

“Ride it while it’s hot and hopefully keep the momentum going,” said LeClair whose win in the River City Extreme Open was his first of the season and fourth of his career on the tour for players 50 and over. “I started the round with two opens and spent the rest of the first game making adjustments. My first adjustment was moving right on the lane but that wasn’t working so moving left and eventually going to a ball that had a more smooth track to the pocket was the answer.

“The round was actually kind of ugly for me,” LeClair added. “I think I only had three clean games and there was a stretch of three games in a row when I opened in the 10th frame. Overall, I’m satisfied with how I bowled, but obviously I’m going to have to work on fixing those mistakes.”

LeClair edged Paul Fleming of Fort Worth, Texas, who finished four pins behind in second with 1,878. Rounding out the top eight were Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,857; Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, New York, 1,856; Dean Billings, Rootstown, Ohio, 1,825; Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pennsylvania, 1,808; PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,788, and Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Michigan, 1,783.

Three-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour winner and last season’s South Shore Open winner Eugene McCune of Munster, Indiana, got off to a slow start finishing the round in 31st with 1,671.

The field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Wednesday which begins at 10 a.m. CT. After a cashers round Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m., match play rounds are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m. which will determine the top five players for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

FloBowling is providing live start-to-finish coverage of the South Shore Open as well as the remaining events during the 2019 PBA50 Tour season. Subscription and schedule information is available by visiting www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 SOUTH SHORE OPEN

Presented by Ebonite

Olympia Lanes, Hammond, Ind., Tuesday

FIRST ROUND (after eight games)

1, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,882.

2, Paul Fleming, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,878.

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,857.

4, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,856.

5, Dean Billings, Rootstown, Ohio, 1,825.

6, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,808.

7, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,788.

8, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,783.

9, Jeff Richgels, Oregon, Wis., 1,782.

10, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,777.

11, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,740.

12, (tie) ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., and Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 1,738.

15, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,737.

16, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,734.

17, (tie) ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., and Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 1,728.

19, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,724.

20, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,715.

21, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,707.

22, Rick Woloszyn, Griffith, Ind., 1,704.

23, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,688.

24, (tie) ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., n, ss-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, and ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,685.

27, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 1,681.

28, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 1,679.

29, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,677.

30, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,672.

31, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 1,671.

32, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 1,664.

33, ss-Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 1,663.

34, (tie) ss-Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, and ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,662.

36, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 1,660.

37, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 1,659.

38, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,657.

39, Tracy Teeters, Eugene, Ore., 1,655.

40, ss-Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,654.

41, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,653.

42, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 1,650.

43, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,647.

44, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,642.

45, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,641.

46, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,639.

47, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,637.

48, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 1,636.

49, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,627.

50, (tie) ss-Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., and ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,623.

52, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,620.

53, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,617.

54, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,612.

55, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,604.

56, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,597.

57, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,595.

58, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 1,594.

59, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 1,589.

60, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 1,575.

61, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 1,574.

62, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,571.

63, ss-Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 1,562.

64, Al Hardesty, Orland Hills, Ill., 1,558.

65, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,555.

66, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,554.

67, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,552.

68, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,551.

69, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,549.

70, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,548.

71, ss-n-Rick Thomas, Willowbrook, Ill., 1,532.

72, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,531.

73, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 1,514.

74, ss-Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 1,510.

75, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,509.

76, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,506.

77, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,489.

78, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,485.

79, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,479.

80, ss-Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,474.

81, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,461.

82, ss-Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,454.

83, ss-Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,442.

84, n-Robert Drew, O'Fallon, Mo., 1,434.

85, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,420.

86, ss-Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 1,412.

87, Greg Wilson, Warrenton, Va., 1,402.

88, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,385.

89, n-Jeff Zidek, Greensburg, Pa., 1,365.

90, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 1,326.

91, Randy Robertson, Evansville, Ind., 1,266.

ss – PBA60 players ages 60 and over

n – non-member