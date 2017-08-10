Former ABC Executive Al Matzelle Passes Away

Al Matzelle, who devoted most of his adult life to the administrative side of bowling, has died, BJI has been informed.

Matzelle had celebrated his 100th birthday on April 11, and spent recent years living at the Milwaukee Catholic Home.

Here is his USBC Hall of Fame biography from Bowl.com:

“Besides his efforts on behalf of ABC, Matzelle was instrumental in the early years of the Bowling Hall of Fame and Museum.

“He joined ABC in 1938 as official typist of rule book envelopes. After later serving as assistant to Hall of Famer Frank K. Baker for 19 years, he eventually was elected to the ABC executive post in 1972.

“In 1980, he moved to St. Louis to plan and organize the Bowling Hall of Fame and Museum, and was the person in charge of the shrine when it opened in 1984. He returned to Milwaukee the next year and has spent part of his time… volunteering his services at Bowling Headquarters.”

No details regarding services have been announced.