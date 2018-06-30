FloBowling Makes its Debut Today with Parkside Lanes Open

PBA’s exclusive Xtra Frame live streaming coverage of the preliminary rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open from Orlando, Fla., on xtraframe.tv wraps up on Friday, with PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling.com making its debut Saturday from Aurora, Ill., where the PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Lanes Open gets underway with a unique qualifying format that will award players with “bonus pins” based upon how well they perform each game on their respective pairs of lanes.

That means current Xtra Frame subscribers who want to watch this weekend’s Parkside Lanes Open need to activate their FloBowling accounts as soon as possible. If you are a current subscriber and didn’t get an email from FloSports regarding the simple step to activate your new account, the first place to go is: https://www.flobowling.com/claim-account. If you can’t find your email, send an email to: support@flosports.tv (don’t forget to check your “spam” folder first to see if the email was filtered into that folder).

For those of you who are curious about FloSports, whether you are a paid subscriber or not, you are invited to preview free content on FloBowling.com which includes features on Walter Ray Williams Jr.’s experimentation with two-handed bowling, Sean Rash’s behind-the-scenes role with the XF Parkside Lanes Open; Andrew Anderson’s breakout season as a second-year PBA member; a nice feature about Wes Malott’s rise to PBA stardom; podcasts, video features, the live streaming schedule, and more.

As the transition to FloBowling continues, PBA fans can also follow FloBowling on Facebook and @FloBowling on Twitter and Instagram, which also is free and where features and conversation about the PBA is growing daily for everyone – not just paid subscribers.

Live coverage of the PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Lanes Open, which will be available exclusively to FloBowling subscribers, is the fourth of eight exclusive PBA Xtra Frame tournaments that are part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule. The Illinois tournament includes qualifying rounds Saturday and Sunday leading into a semifinal round and stepladder finals on Monday, July 2.

The PBA50 Tour will make its PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling debut July 17-20 with coverage of the PBA50 River City Extreme Open, presented by Ebonite, from River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn.