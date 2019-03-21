Five Youth Bowlers Selected for Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarships

ARLINGTON, Texas – Five United States Bowling Congress Youth members have been selected to receive an Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the legendary bowler who was dedicated to helping youth bowlers.

The Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship recognizes youth bowlers for their academic achievements and contributions to their communities. Each of the award winners, selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee based on applications, will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The five Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship recipients are:

Alexander Antonio, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Jared Bosley, Warren, Ohio

Libby Bowles, Richland, Washington

Kate Kouplen, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jared McFarlane, Bryant, Wisconsin

Alexander Antonio is a member of the National Honor Society at Floyd E. Kellam High School, where he is a senior. He has taken Advanced Placement courses in calculus, chemistry and U.S. history.

He plays the viola and has been a member of the Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia since 2013, made the 2018 All-State Orchestra and was first chair for the Senior Regional Orchestra. He has made All-City Orchestra since the seventh grade and was the 2018 Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia Concerto Competition winner.

Antonio, who also plays guitar and bass, has performed at local assisted living and senior home facilities for several years, in addition to being part of the music ministry at his church.

Jared Bosley is completing his senior year at Lordstown High School and is treasurer for the National Honor Society. He is the president of the Orchestra/Marching Band, has been lead trumpet the last three years, is president of the Key Club and is in the Political History Club.

In addition to the bowling team, Bosley has been captain of the track team for the last two years and qualified for the state indoor meet in 2018. He also played basketball for two seasons.

A Presidential Volunteer Award winner, he was a lead junior camp counselor for Lordstown local schools at Camp Fitch and worked with the ROCcK Children’s Choir, which raises funds and awareness about children’s cancer.

Libby Bowles is a senior at Richland High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Spanish Club and International Club, and has taken six AP courses, including biology, calculus, chemistry and Spanish.

She has been a junior volunteer at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center since 2016, a proctor at elementary and middle-school math competitions since 2013, and a student leader at Awana Clubs of First Baptist Church of Richland, where she works with preschool children.

Bowles has been on the varsity bowling team the last two seasons and is a four-year member of the varsity golf team.

Kate Kouplen is a senior at Jenks High School, a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.22 weighted grade-point average. She has taken AP courses in calculus, biology, research, statistics and drawing, and has received the AP Capstone Diploma, AP Seminar and Research Certificate, and AP Scholar with Honor Award.

A four-year member and captain of the school’s bowling team, she is an Oklahoma High School Bowling all-region and all-state award winner. She also was on the varsity softball team her freshman and sophomore years.

Kouplen’s community service, which includes work done through the Jenks Key Club, includes volunteering with the Tulsa SPCA, Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa City-County Libraries, and the Jenks Community Food Bank.

Jared McFarlane, who attends Antigo High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and has taken honors or AP classes in English, literature and composition, and calculus. He also is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Triple Progress 4-H Club, receiving the 2018 Outstanding 4-H Member Award for Langlade County.

He is a four-year member of the bowling team, serving as team captain, and has earned varsity letters in soccer, tennis, cross country and baseball.

McFarlane has more than 600 hours of community service. He has been a 4-H Camp Counselor the last four summers and a Langlade County 4-H Ambassador for five years, helping plan and run county events to promote 4-H. He also has volunteered at Music in the Park and at the County Fair for the last nine years, and has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Applicants for the Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship must be enrolled in their senior year of high school or presently attending college, be current USBC Youth members in good standing, and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average 3.0 (based on a 4.0 scale).

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards to learn more about scholarships available for USBC Youth bowlers.