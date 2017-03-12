Field Set for 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships

The 16 women’s and 16 men’s teams that will compete for the Kerm Helmer Cup in their respective categories at the 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships were determined this weekend.

The 2017 ITC will take place April 19-22 at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both the women’s and men’s finals will be taped for broadcast and televised on CBS Sports Network in May.

The teams advancing to the ITC were determined through four sectionals across the country – Allentown, Pennsylvania; Smyrna, Tennessee; Addison, Illinois; and Dallas – with the top four women’s teams and top four men’s teams from each sectional punching their tickets to Baton Rouge.

Each sectional consisted of 64 Baker games over two days, with total pinfall determining the top four in each division.

In Allentown, defending ITC women’s champion Webber International rolled to the top spot with a 12,647 total. Maryland Eastern Shore (12,279), Wright State (12,052) and Notre Dame-Ohio (11,886) also advanced.

The Webber men completed the sweep for the Warriors in Allentown, taking the top spot with 13,172. Lawrence Tech finished second with 12,185, while William Paterson (12,103) and Notre Dame-Ohio (12,074) rounded out the top four.

In Smyrna, the McKendree women claimed the win with a 12,834 total. Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah took second with 11,957, while Lindenwood (11,832) and Pikeville (11,814) claimed the final two spots.

Calumet earned the win on the men’s side in Smyrna, posting a 12,731 total. Urbana (12,689) and Pikeville (12,464) finished second and third, respectively, while defending ITC champion McKendree (12,440) narrowly held on to the final spot, finishing just three pins ahead of Lindenwood (12,437).

The Wisconsin-Whitewater women earned the top spot in Addison, finishing with a 12,621 total. Mount Mercy (12,561), Grand View (12,462) and St. Francis-Illinois (12,353) also earned spots in Baton Rouge.

On the men’s side in Addison, Robert Morris-Illinois recorded the win with a 13,183 total. Morehead State (12,967), Wisconsin-Whitewater (12,847) and William Penn (12,817) earned the final three spots.

In Dallas, the Wichita State women claimed the win with a 12,367 total. The Shockers were followed by Stephen F. Austin (12,288), Newman (11,993) and Midland (11,888).

The Wichita State men also earned the top spot in Dallas, finishing with a 12,744 total. Midland finished second with 12,494, while Newman (12,425) and Lindenwood-Belleville (12,279) were third and fourth, respectively.

Go to BOWL.com/ITC for complete results from each of the sectionals and more information about the Intercollegiate Team Championships.