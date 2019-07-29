Eugene McCune Wins PBA50 Spectrum Lanes Open; Walter Ray Williams Jr. Earns PBA50 Player of the Year

WYOMING, Mich. (July 28, 2019) – Three-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour winner Eugene McCune of Munster, Indiana, beat Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wisconsin, 230-178 in the title match Sunday to win the PBA50 Spectrum Lanes Open presented by DV8 for his first PBA50 Tour title as a professional.

A third-place finish by PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Ocala, Florida, was enough for Williams to clinch his third Player of the Year honor on the tour for players 50 and over.

“I don’t think I’ve ever bowled so bad in my life and won,” McCune said. “I didn’t have a lot of problems with the right lane but no matter where or how I threw it on the left lane I couldn’t find a shot. I was fortunate to get some breaks and was able to take advantage of them.”

In the semifinal match against Williams, McCune recovered from a gutter ball and open in the seventh frame by throwing strikes in the ninth frame and all three in the 10th to beat Williams 215-201 after Williams opened the door by missing a 3-10 split in the 10th. One of McCune’s breaks was a crossover strike in the 10th frame.

In the title match, Boresch, who was trying for his first win of the season and the fifth of his career, got off to an early lead but opened in the sixth and eighth frames after leaving splits while McCune was able to string together five strikes in the middle of the match using his trademark hard-throwing delivery from the corner to clinch the win.

“I was using a 15-pound ball earlier in the tournament but I wasn’t able to carry with it,” the 51-year-old McCune said. “I went to a 16-pound ball in the second round which enabled me to throw a straighter line to the pocket. It’s more work to throw 16, and I didn’t throw it the best tonight, but it was the right choice to deal with the changing lane conditions.”

With three consecutive PBA50 Tour wins to start the season and no finishes worse than ninth, Williams has put together a dominant season. He will have one more opportunity to win his 15th career PBA50 Tour title to take sole possession of the all-time titles lead on the PBA50 Tour when he competes in the PBA50 Jax60 Classic presented by Track July 30-Aug. 2 in Jackson, Mich. which will conclude the PBA50 season.

“Overall I’ve been very happy with the way I bowled this season,” said Williams, who holds the all-time titles lead on the Go Bowling! PBA Tour with 47 wins. “I don’t think I was always the best bowler in the field every week but you can’t argue with three wins and a lot of other good finishes. Hopefully I can get that 15th win in Jackson.”

In the opening stepladder match, last week’s PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic winner, Ron Mohr of Las Vegas beat Brian LeClair of Albany, New York, a two-time winner this season, 268-213. Williams, who was seeded third for the finals, started the second stepladder match with eight strikes to beat Mohr 266-237 to advance to the semifinal match against McCune.

Mohr beat Williams in last week’s David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic title match 279-215 for his first win of the season and 11th of his career.

Two PBA60 events – for players 60 and over – will conclude the “senior” season. The PBA60 Jax 60 National Championship in memory of Mel Wolfe will be conducted Aug. 3-5 and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by the DeHayes Insurance Group and 900 Global in Fort Wayne is scheduled for Aug. 7-9.

Fans can follow all the action via PBA’s online streaming partner FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information visitwww.flobowling.com.

PBA50 SPECTRUM LANES OPEN

presented by DV8

Spectrum Lanes, Wyoming, Mich., Sunday

Final Standings:

1, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., $7,500.

2, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., $4,000.

3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., $2,500.

4, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $2,000.

5, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., $1,750.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Mohr def. LeClair, 268-213.

Match Two – Williams def. Mohr., 266-237.

Semifinal Match – McCune def. Williams, 215-201.

Championship Match – McCune def. Boresch, 230-178.

Modified Match Play Round 2 (after six games, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals)

1, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 9-3, 6,767.

1, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 10-2- 6,767.

3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 8-4, 6,738.

4, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 8-4, 6,727.

5, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 7-5, 6,614.

6, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 6-5-1, 6,588, $1,600.

7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 7-5, 6,563, $1,500.

8, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 7-5, 6,535, $1,425.

9, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 8-4, 6,452, $1,375.

10, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 6-6, 6,442, $1,350.

11, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 7-5, 6,407, $1,325.

12, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 7-3-2, 6,320, $1,300.

13, (tie) ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 8-3-1, 6,286, and Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas, 6-6, 6,286, $1,270.

15, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 7-5, 6,267, $1,240.

16, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 8-4, 6,265, $1,220.

17, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 5-7, 6,197, $1,200.

18, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 5-7, 6,186, $1,190.

19, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 8-4, 6,148, $1,180.

20, ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3-9, 6,107, $1,170.

21, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 5-7, 6,101, $1,160.

22, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 5-7, 6,072, $1,150.

23, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 5-7, 6,051, $1,145.

24, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3-9, 6,040, $1,140.

25, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3-8-1, 6,027, $1,135.

26, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 4-7-1, 6,009, $1,130.

27, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3-9, 5,980, $1,125.

28, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 5-3, 5,938, $1,120.

29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 5-7, 5,927, $1,115.

30, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 4-8, 5,876, $1,110.

31, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 4-8, 5,847, $1,105.

32, Kevin Anderson, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 2-10, 5,654, $1,100.

33, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1-3, 4,285, $1,000.

Modified Match Play Round 1 (after six games, including match play bonus pins. All players advance to Round 2)

1, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 4-2, 5,258.

2, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 5-1, 5,236.

3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 5-1, 5,235.

4, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 4-1-1, 5,233.

5, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 5-1, 5,191.

6, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 4-2, 5,116.

7, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 4-2, 5,082.

8, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4-2, 5,079.

9, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4-2, 5,078.

10, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4-2, 5,062.

11, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 5-1, 4,956.

12, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 2-4, 4,947.

13, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 4-2, 4,934.

14, Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas, 4-2, 4,887.

15, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 5-1, 4,863.

16, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 4-2, 4,836.

17, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3-3, 4,834.

18, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 2-4, 4,785.

19, ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2-4, 4,772.

20, (tie) Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 2-4, and ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2-4, 4,733.

22, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1-5, 4,703.

23, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 2-4, 4,691.

24, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1-5, 4,670.

25, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1-5, 4,655.

26, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3-3, 4,654.

27, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 1-4-1, 4,642.

28, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 2-4, 4,631.

29, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2-4, 4,576.

30, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1-1, 4,573.

31, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1-5, 4,567.

32, Kevin Anderson, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 1-5, 4,540.

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over.