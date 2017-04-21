Eight Teams Remain Undefeated at 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four men’s and four women’s teams remain undefeated after two rounds of match play at the 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC).

Defending men’s champion McKendree won both of its matches Thursday at the Raising Cane’s River Center and is joined in the winners bracket by Wisconsin-Whitewater, Wichita State and William Paterson.

When the winners return Friday afternoon, McKendree will face Wisconsin-Whitewater, while Wichita State takes on William Paterson.

The 2016 women’s champion, Webber International, also went undefeated Thursday along with Pikeville, Wisconsin-Whitewater and McKendree.

Webber and Pikeville will meet in the next round of the winners bracket, and McKendree and Wisconsin-Whitewater also will face off.

All 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams that qualified for the ITC remain in the hunt for the Helmer Cup in the double-elimination match-play bracket. Bracket matches are being contested in a best-of-seven Baker format.

Competition began Thursday with 24 Baker qualifying games to determine seeding for the bracket. Matches got underway shortly after.

The Webber International men and Wisconsin-Whitewater women led qualifying in their respective divisions, each firing a 4,744 total for 24 games, 197.66 average.

All teams will return to the lanes Friday, starting with elimination matches at 8:45 a.m. Eastern. By the end of competition Friday, the finalists in both divisions will be determined.

The men’s and women’s championship rounds will be held Saturday at the River Center and taped for broadcast on CBS Sports Network in May.

The women’s finals will be taped Saturday at noon Eastern and air May 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the men’s title match will take place at 6:45 p.m. Eastern and air May 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Teams earned their spots in the ITC field by finishing in the top four at one of four sectional events held throughout the country in March.

BOWL.com’s BowlTV will provide live coverage of the event leading up to the televised finals.

For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC.

2017 INTERCOLLEGIATE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La.

Thursday’s results

MEN’S QUALIFYING

24 Baker games to determine seeding for match play

1, Webber International, 4,744

2, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4,716

3, McKendree, 4,619

4, Notre Dame-Ohio, 4,591

5, Morehead State, 4,572

6, Lindenwood-Belleville, 4,528

7, Robert Morris-Illinois, 4,516

8, Wichita State, 4,501

9, Midland, 4,488

10, Urbana, 4,464

11, Lawrence Tech, 4,443

12, William Paterson, 4,424

13, William Penn, 4,397

14, Pikeville, 4,370

15, Calumet, 4,321

16, Newman, 4,269

MEN’S MATCH PLAY

Double elimination; best-of-seven matches

ROUND 1

(Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket).

Webber International def. Newman, 4-2

Wichita State def. Midland, 4-0

William Paterson def. Morehead State, 4-0

William Penn def. Notre Dame-Ohio, 4-1

Wisconsin-Whitewater def. Calumet, 4-0

Robert Morris-Illinois def. Urbana, 4-1

Lindenwood-Belleville def. Lawrence Tech, 4-2

McKendree def. Pikeville, 4-0

ROUND 2 – WINNERS BRACKET

Wichita State def. Webber International, 4-2

William Paterson def. William Penn, 4-2

Wisconsin-Whitewater def. Robert Morris-Illinois, 4-1

McKendree def. Lindenwood-Belleville, 4-2

WOMEN’S QUALIFYING

1, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4,744

2, Wichita State, 4,551

3, Maryland Eastern Shore, 4,529

4, McKendree, 4,457

5, Lindenwood, 4,398

6, Pikeville, 4,376

7, Webber International, 4,369

8, Midland, 4,332

9, Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, 4,320

10, Wright State, 4,318

11, Stephen F. Austin, 4,295

12, Newman, 4,283

13, Notre Dame-Ohio, 4,277

14, Grand View, 4,210

15, St. Francis-Illinois, 4,204

16, Mount Mercy, 4,151

WOMEN’S MATCH PLAY

Double elimination; best-of-seven matches

ROUND 1

(Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket).

Wisconsin-Whitewater def. Mount Mercy, 4-1

Midland def. Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, 4-1

Newman def. Lindenwood, 4-3

McKendree def. Notre Dame-Ohio, 4-2

Wichita State def. St. Francis-Illinois, 4-1

Webber International def. Wright State, 4-2

Pikeville def. Stephen F. Austin, 4-1

Maryland Eastern Shore def. Grand View, 4-1

ROUND 2 – WINNERS BRACKET

Wisconsin-Whitewater def. Midland, 4-2

McKendree def. Newman, 4-1

Webber International def. Wichita State, 4.5-2.5

Pikeville def. Maryland Eastern Shore, 4-1