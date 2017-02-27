Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarships Awarded to Five Youth Bowlers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Five United States Bowling Congress Youth members have been selected to receive the Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship in recognition of their community involvement and academic achievements.

Named in honor of bowling great Earl Anthony, who was dedicated to helping youth bowlers, the five scholarship recipients were selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee based on applications. Each of the youth bowlers selected will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The five selected to receive the Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship are:

Taylor Ausec, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Rachel Bamford, Rochester, N.H.

Eric Cowan, Rogersville, Mo.

Courtney Gervais, Staten Island, N.Y.

Connor Jones, Madison, Miss.

Ausec is a senior at Rampart High School, where he has a 4.54 grade-point average (based on a 4.0 scale). He has taken Advanced Placement classes in biology and calculus AB, and International Baccalaureate classes in chemistry, physics, history, English and Spanish. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and has been on the principal’s honor roll each year. He is a four-year member and team captain of the bowling team, and earned All-State Academic honors and was captain of the soccer team in 2016.

He tutors fellow students three days a week in various subjects, including math, science, physics and Spanish. He is a USBC Level I coach and is a volunteer coach for the King Pin Lanes Youth Bowling Program, working with youth bowlers ages 3-10. He was elected as a youth director to the Pikes Peak USBC board in 2015 and is serving a two-year term.

Bamford is a senior at Spaulding High School where she is taking AP classes in biology and calculus and honors classes in physics and Shakespeare. She has completed several honors classes, including English, trigonometry, algebra, biology and chemistry, and has a 4.66 GPA on a 5.0 scale. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Spanish Honor Society, where she serves as secretary, and is editor of the yearbook. She plans to major in biology in college and attend medical school to become an Obstetrics and Gynecology physician.

She has been tutoring peers since her junior year and performs other community service work through her school clubs. She has been on the bowling team all four years, serving as captain the last three, and received her USBC Bronze coaching certification in 2016. She volunteered in a local coaching clinic for adults who were looking to improve their fundamentals.

Cowan is a senior at Central High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Math Society. He has a 4.45 GPA (5.0 scale) and has taken honors classes in English, biology, U.S. history, World history, Spanish, geometry, algebra, math, psychology and journalism. He is editor of the school magazine, a staff member for the yearbook and is in math club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He is president of the Keystone volunteer group with the Boy and Girls Club, which provides tutoring and does community recycling projects and fundraising. He also served meals for the homeless, did meal packing, community cleanup and helped build a community garden with his church youth group. He has been co-captain of the bowling team for the last three years and on the varsity baseball team for four years.

Gervais is a senior at Michael J. Petrides School and a member of the National Honor Society. She has taken AP classes in U.S. and world history, language and composition, biology, government and calculus, and holds a 4.0 GPA. She is co-president of the Petrides Against Cancer Society, which plans, organizes and carries our fundraisers and events each school year, and she also serves as editor of the student-run newspaper. Gervais is a student government representative and she has been involved in the school’s musical production competition each year.

She is co-founder and secretary of the Staten Island Student Advocate Association, which works under the guidance of the Staten Island Borough President’s Office to provide children the tools to deal with substance abuse, bullying or domestic violence. She also is captain of the bowling team and was the Public School Athletic League individual champion in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Jones is completing his senior year at Madison Central High School. He is recognized as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, having taken AP classes in biology, calculus, English, macroeconomics, U.S. government, U.S. history and world history. He holds a 97.43 GPA (based on 100). He is a member of the National Honor Society and student body vice president.

He was a Mississippi Youth Legislature Outstanding Senator, is a four-year selection to the National Beta Club, a two-time selection to the Mississippi All-State Honor Choir and captain of the school bowling team. He has been on numerous mission trips through his church, coordinated food drives at his high school, served as a Salvation Army bell ringer and has been involved in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

