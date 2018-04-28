Duke, Weber Top PBA50 National Championship Heading into Match Play

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (April 27, 2018) – PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke edged out fellow hall of famer Pete Weber by one pin for top qualifier honors and led a field of 32 players advancing to match play in the PBA50 National Championship presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical.

Duke led qualifying after the third round with a 4,069 18-game pinfall total (226 average) Friday at Spanish Springs Lanes to top Weber, the second round leader, who finished with 4,068.

Duke, a four-time PBA50 Tour titlist, bowled games of 258, 258, 228, 182, 214 and 226 in Friday’s third round.

“At some point you’re going to have to make a big move and I didn’t get ahead of it in that fourth game,” said the 54-year-old Duke. “No matter how good you think you’re doing, you’re not doing good enough.”

While Duke is looking forward to match play, which will award 30 bonus pins for each match win, he says the intensity will rise to another level for the season’s first major.

“Everything ratchets up in match play,” said Duke. “In match play it seems like you can lose pins a lot faster than you can gain them. You’ve got to win the matches or you’ll see yourself sink fast in the standings.

“You’re going to experience some frustration at some point,” he added. “It’s a matter of managing your frustrations and keeping your emotions in check.”

Weber, an 11-time PBA50 Tour winner had games of 235, 203, 224, 203, 213 and 219 in the third round.

As two of PBA’s all-time greats who have competed in PBA competition for more than three decades, Duke ranks third on the all-time PBA Tour titles list with 38 wins and Weber ranks fourth with 37 wins.

Finishing qualifying in third was 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix who finished just 10 pins behind Duke with a 4,059 pinfall total. Haugen, a five-time time PBA Tour titlist, won the 2017 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open for his first PBA50 Tour title.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher John Burkett of Southlake, Texas, finished qualifying in fourth just one pin behind Haugen with a 4,058 pinfall. Burkett is hoping to improve upon his best PBA50 Tour finish of fourth and best PBA50 Tour major finish of 11th.

Finishing fifth was George Gomez of Orlando, Fla., who finished with a 4,040 pinfall.

After the first round of match play, which begins Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, the top 16 players will advance to the second match play round at 2 p.m. which will determine the top five players for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s match play rounds and stepladder finals, will be streamed live exclusively on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical

Spanish Springs Lanes, The Villages, Fla., Friday

THIRD ROUND (after 18 games. Top 32 players advance to Saturday’s first match play round)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4,069.

2, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4,068.

3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4,059.

4, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 4,058.

5, George Gomez, Orlando, Fla., 4,040.

6, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 4,026.

7, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,994.

8, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,964.

9, Rolando Sebelen, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 3,953.

10, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,949.

11, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,945.

12, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,936.

13, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,932.

14, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,928.

15, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,925.

16, n-Rich Garner, Hudson, Fla., 3,913.

17, n-Dennis Rakauskas, Apopka, Fla., 3,907.

18, Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 3,902.

19, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,899.

20, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,898.

21, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,893.

22, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,886.

23, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,884.

24, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,874.

25, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,870.

26, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,846.

27, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 3,843.

28, Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 3,842.

29, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 3,835.

30, (tie) John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., and Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,826.

32, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,816.

Did not advance

33, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,813, $1,175.

34, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,811, $1,175.

35, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,809, $1,175.

36, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,806, $1,175.

37, John Donovan, Melbourne, Fla., 3,795, $1,175.

38, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,794, $1,175.

39, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,789, $1,175.

40, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 3,788, $1,175.

41, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,785, $1,150.

42, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,772, $1,150.

43, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,767, $1,150.

44, (tie) Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., and Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,763, $1,150.

46, Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 3,759, $1,150.

47, Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 3,754, $1,150.

48, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,752, $1,150.

49, n-Don DuPree, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 3,751, $1,125.

50, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,741, $1,125.

51, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,724, $1,125.

52, John Gant, Medford, Mass., 3,722, $1,125.

53, n-John Hough, Naples, Fla., 3,721, $1,125.

54, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 3,718, $1,125.

55, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 3,716, $1,125.

56, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,715, $1,125.

57, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,714, $1,125.

58, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 3,710.

59, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,709, $1,100.

60, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3,703.

61, n-Corbett Austin, North Ogden, Utah, 3,699.

62, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,697, $1,100.

63, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,693.

64, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,689, $1,100.

65, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,679, $1,100.

66, (tie) Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., and ss-Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 3,673, $1,100.

68, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,672.

69, Glenn Smith, New York, 3,656.

70, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,649.

71, Darin Hays, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 3,648.

71, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,648.

73, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,644, $1,100.

74, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,643.

75, Richard Morgan, Grand Island, Fla., 3,642.

76, (tie) ss-Widmar Vargas, Riverview, Fla., $1,000, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., $1,000, and Michael Craig, Westerville, Ohio, 3,639.

79, n-John Stronka, Davie, Fla., 3,627.

80, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,624.

81, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 3,615.

82, Randy Rose, Davenport, Fla., 3,614.

83, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 3,611.

84, n-Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., 3,607.

85, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,599.

86, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,585.

87, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,580.

88, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,577.

89, Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., 3,567.

90, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,562.

91, (tie) William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., and Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 3,556.

94, Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, 3,554.

95, Doug O'Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,552.

96, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,548.

97, Joe Fulner, Belleview, Fla., 3,546.

98, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,545.

99, Timothy Martin, Harrisville, R.I., 3,540.

100, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,536.

101, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,534.

101, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,534.

103, n-John Pullen, Oyster Bay, N.Y., 3,524.

104, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,509.

105, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 3,506.

106, Larry Gross, Ocala, Fla., 3,498.

107, n-Dennis Psaropolus, Lake Worth, Fla., 3,494.

108, Mike Mineman, St Louis, Mo., 3,492.

109, n-Dave Van Riet, Summerfield, Fla., 3,491.

110, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,490.

111, (tie) Rich Giragosian, The Villages, Fla., Jerry Brunette Jr., Naples, Fla., and Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,483.

114, n-Rick Pittman, Fruitland Park, Fla., 3,482.

115, Greg Kemp, Conroe, Texas, 3,472.

116, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 3,470.

117, Harry Alchin, Madeira Beach, Fla., 3,465.

118, James Deplanche, Taylor, Mich., 3,458.

119, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,452.

120, Kevin Williams, Brooksville, Fla., 3,450.

121, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 3,445.

122, (tie) David Taylor, Largo, Fla., and Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,438.

124, Don Sylvia, Port Orange, Fla., 3,429.

125, Ken Fishman, Lutz, Fla., 3,427.

126, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,425.

127, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,424.

128, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 3,420.

129, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 3,416.

130, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,408.

131, Alan Wilson, Martinsville, Ind., 3,403.

132, Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 3,391.

133, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,384.

134, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 3,380.

135, Nick Panicaro, Ocala, Fla., 3,378.

136, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 3,377.

137, George Patel, England, 3,374.

138, n-Patrick Trudeau, St. Petersburg, Fla., 3,360.

139, Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 3,356.

140, Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 3,344.

141, Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 3,331.

142, (tie) Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., and Johnny Wilson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,330.

144, Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 3,310.

145, Tim Hartley, Englewood, Ohio, 3,297.

146, Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, 3,258.

147, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 3,253.

147, n-Lester See, Yulee, Fl., 3,253.

149, (tie) Louis Alessi, Clearwater, Fla., and Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 3,251.

151, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 3,239.

152, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 3,231.

153, (tie) Rich Schubert, Cornith, Texas, and Larry Williams, St. Augustine, Fla., 3,223.

155, Bill Ursillo, Bluffton, S.C. , 3,183.

156, Mal Williams, Jr, Greensboro, N.C., 3,182.

157, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 3,168.

158, Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 3,154.

159, David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., 3,102.

160, Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., 3,099.

161, Dennis Thomas, Navarre, Fla., 3,094.

162, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,090.

163, Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 3,074.

164, Dave Schultz, Summerfield, Fla., 3,042.

165, Lindell Woolard, Tallahassee, Fla., 3,014.

166, Timothy Bates, Orlando, Fla., 2,989.

167, Daniel Kelso, New Fairfield, Conn., 2,949.

168, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,879.

169, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 2,287.

170, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 2,149.

171, Dowell Milliken, Lake Grove, N.Y., 1,336.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players out of the regular prize list cashing for $1,100.