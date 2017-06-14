Duke Not Taking Anything For Granted As Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open Leader After Second Round

LAS VEGAS (June 13, 2017) – Even though Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Norm Duke takes a 63-pin lead into third round qualifying in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, he’ll be the first to tell you there’s nothing you can take for granted.

Duke, the 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner, bowled a 1,437 six-game pinfall total in Tuesday’s second round at the Suncoast Bowling Center with games of 244, 237, 269, 201 279 and 207 to bring his overall pinfall for two rounds to 2,784 (232 average) leading fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., in second with 2,721.

“I’m not looking for any vindication – I just don’t want history to repeat itself,” said Duke, recalling his 11th-place finish in the 2016 Senior U.S. Open. “I got off to a good start in qualifying but let the tournament get away from me in match play.”

Considered one of the toughest tests in professional bowling, the U.S. Open format requires the top five players to bowl 42 games in qualifying and match play on demanding lane conditions to make it to the stepladder finals.

“I need to anticipate better and stay ahead of the game,” Duke continued. “In this tournament you can drop (in the standings) 10 times quicker than you can climb. Nobody’s above it out here. It never disappoints in how much it can humble you.”

The 38-time PBA Tour titlist is trying for his fifth career PBA50 Tour title and second title of the season after winning the Race City Open in April.

Coming off his win in the USBC Senior Masters Sunday for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title, Williams bowled games of 258, 213, 257, 247, 256 and 225 in the second round.

“All of the sudden everything really seems like it’s coming together,” said the PBA Tour’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins. “Up until I won the Senior Masters I was getting pretty frustrated out here so that win was good for my confidence. I’m hoping my confidence feeds on itself and I’ll continue to execute the way I feel I’m capable of.”

Third after the second round was Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., who finished with 2,717. The three-time PBA50 Tour winner is the season’s only multiple winner capturing titles in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open and Pasco County Florida Open.

Two-time defending champion PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber surged from 43rd in the first round to seventh with 2,636 for 12 games thanks to a 1,413 second round pinfall total. The 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year is trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner.

The tournament’s other two-time winner, PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli, who won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, improved from 28th after the first round to eighth in the second round with a 2,614 pinfall.

The third and final major of the season continues with another six-game qualifying round Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). After the third round, the top 40 players will advance to match play competition which gets underway Thursday. After Thursday’s match play, the field will be cut to the top 20 for Friday’s match play rounds that will determine the five players who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT). All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. To sign up for an Xtra Frame subscription, visit xtraframe.tv.

SUNCOAST PBA SENIOR U.S. OPEN

Presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Tuesday

SECOND ROUND (after 12 games)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,784.

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,721.

3, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 2,717.

4, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 2,673.

5, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2,660.

6, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 2,650.

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,636.

8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,614.

9, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 2,606.

10, ss-Olle Svenson, Sweden, 2,597.

11, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, Ariz., 2,588.

12, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,574.

13, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,562.

14, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 2,553.

15, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2,546.

16, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 2,544.

17, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,542.

18, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,541.

19, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, Ariz., 2,536.

20, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,515.

21, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 2,514.

21, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 2,514.

23, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2,499.

24, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2,495.

25, (tie) Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., and ss-n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 2,494.

27, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 2,489.

28, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2,483.

29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2,478.

30, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 2,476.

31, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,474.

32, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 2,473.

33, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,470.

34, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,467.

35, Joe Goldstein, San Bruno, Calif., 2,465.

36, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,463.

37, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,462.

38, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2,455.

39, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 2,453.

40, ss-Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 2,449.

41, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 2,444.

42, ss-Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 2,442.

43, ss-n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 2,441.

44, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 2,440.

45, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 2,438.

46, (tie) ss-n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., and ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 2,436.

48, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,433.

49, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 2,432.

50, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 2,427.

51, (tie) Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,423.

53, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 2,420.

55, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 2,416.

56, Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 2,414.

57, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,411.

58, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,393.

59, (tie) ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., and Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 2,388.

61, ss-n-John Shreve Sr., Sheffield Village, Ohio, 2,386.

62, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 2,385.

63, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 2,383.

64, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 2,381.

65, ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 2,378.

66, (tie) Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., and Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,374.

68, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,373.

69, ss-n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas, 2,372.

70, ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 2,369.

71, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,362.

72, Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 2,361.

73, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 2,359.

74, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 2,358.

75, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 2,354.

76, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 2,353.

77, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 2,352.

77, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,352.

79, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 2,351.

80, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 2,348.

81, n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., 2,347.

82, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 2,340.

83, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 2,339.

84, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 2,336.

85, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,334.

86, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,333.

87, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,332.

88, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,331.

89, n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev., 2,330.

90, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,329.

91, ss-n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 2,322.

92, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2,318.

93, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 2,315.

94, Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 2,312.

95, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,311.

96, (tie) n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., and Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,307.

98, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 2,303.

99, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 2,299.

100, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,297.

101, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 2,295.

101, Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 2,295.

103, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,293.

104, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,291.

105, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 2,289.

106, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 2,275.

107, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 2,274.

108, ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 2,267.

109, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 2,263.

110, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 2,260.

111, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., and Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 2,258.

114, (tie) Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., and Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,256.

116, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 2,252.

117, ss-n-Kerry Fulford, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,251.

118, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,247.

119, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,246.

120, ss-Ron Hosler, Denver, 2,243.

121, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 2,240.

122, ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,234.

123, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,228.

124, (tie) Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., and n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 2,227.

126, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,226.

127, n-Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 2,222.

128, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,221.

129, ss-Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 2,212.

130, (tie) ss-Rudy Garcia, Ft. Worth, Texas, and n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 2,209.

132, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,207.

133, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 2,203.

134, ss-n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 2,194.

135, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,191.

136, ss-George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., 2,188.

137, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,187.

138, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,186.

139, n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2,185.

140, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,183.

141, (tie) n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, and ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 2,166.

143, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,158.

144, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 2,146.

145, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 2,140.

146, ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 2,138.

147, ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,125.

148, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 2,124.

148, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,124.

150, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 2,122.

151, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,121.

152, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 2,114.

153, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,111.

154, ss-John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,110.

155, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,104.

156, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif., 2,074.

157, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 2,064.

158, Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., 2,052.

159, ss-n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 2,000.

160, ss-n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 1,976.

161, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 1,934.

162, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,842.

163, ss-Ray Cobb, Highland, Calif., 2,196, withdrew

164, ss-n-Russ Davies, Las Vegas, 1,563, withdrew

165, Lenny Guccione, Las Vegas, 1,343, withdrew

166, Robert Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,176, withdrew

167, n-Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,061, withdrew

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over