Duke Leaps to U.S. Open Lead with Spectacular Block

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. – Two-time U.S. Open champion Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., put on a show for players and spectators Sunday at Flamingo Bowl, averaging more than 243 in his final qualifying block to surge to the top of the standings at the 2017 U.S. Open.

The United States Bowling Congress and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer posted a 1,949 eight-game total Sunday to jump from 12th to first on the leaderboard with a 24-game total of 5,339.

Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga, N.Y., the 2015 U.S. Open champion, is second with 5,256, and second-round leader Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., is third with 5,247.

Defending champion Francois Lavoie of Canada is in 22nd place with 5,013.

The top 36 players in the field after 24 games of qualifying advanced to Monday’s cashers’ round, and Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla., earned the final spot with a 4,915 total, a 204.7 average. The cashers’ round will start Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern and consist of an additional eight games to determine the 24 players for round-robin match play.

Duke has had his share of memorable runs at the U.S. Open, and the 53-year-old right-hander stayed in the moment as he put together games of 223, 257, 241, 209, 268, 258, 236 and 257 on the burn.

Each competitor at the 2017 event had one qualifying block on each of the three phases of the 43-foot lane condition being used this week at the U.S. Open – fresh, burn and double-burn.

“That came out of nowhere,” said Duke, who won the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2011. “I don’t think anybody thought 340 over was out there. It’s hard to keep your mental attitude really focused for that long, but that’s what it’s about. I recognized I had something special going, and I kept at it.”

With the big block in the books, Duke has no plans to rest on his laurels. The 38-time PBA Tour titlist will refocus and get back to basics as he looks for another deep run at the U.S. Open. In addition to his two wins, Duke also has three additional top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the 2015 event in Garland, Texas.

“I won’t let this affect my confidence going forward,” Duke said. “As a matter of fact, it may even work against your confidence because you get used to the flow of shooting 230, 240, 250, and the flow here is not that way. Now, I have to go back and get things back to where they were, which is the U.S. Open frame of mind. They’re tough out here, it’s a grind and it’s only the third day. If I can do that, I think I’m all right. But, as soon as you start looking back at what you’ve done, either today, yesterday or 25 years ago, it will punish you. The main thing for me right now is to be able to forget this, and maybe remember it years from now, but not today.”

Match play will begin Monday at 6 p.m. Eastern with the first of three eight-game rounds and resume Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern, concluding with a position round. The five finalists for the stepladder finals will be determined by total pinfall, including bonus pins, for 56 games.

The stepladder finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The champion will earn the $30,000 top prize and coveted green jacket.

The U.S. Open is the fourth of five major championships on the 2017 PBA Tour schedule and is conducted jointly by the USBC and Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

Each round of the 2017 U.S. Open leading up to the stepladder finals will be broadcast live on Xtra Frame, the exclusive online bowling channel for the PBA.

For more information on the U.S. Open, visit BOWL.com/USOpen.

2017 U.S. OPEN

At Flamingo Bowl, Liverpool, N.Y.

Sunday’s results

ROUND 3 QUALIFYING

(24 games)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5,339. 2, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 5,256. 3, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 5,247. 4, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 5,187. 5, Dominic Barrett, United Kingdom, 5,129. 6, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 5,111.

7, JR Raymond, Saginaw, Mich., 5,106. 8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 5,099. 9, John Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 5,082. 10(tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 5,081. 12, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 5,073.

13, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 5,072. 14, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5,052. 15, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 5,040. 16, Stuart Williams, Phoenix, 5,038. 17, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 5,036. 18, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 5,029.

19, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 5,022. 20, Graham Fach, Canada, 5,020. 21, Dan MacLelland (a), Canada, 5,019. 22, Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 5,013. 23, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 5,012. 24, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 5,008.

25, Richard Teece, England, 5,005. 26, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 5,001. 27, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 4,989. 28, Matt O’Grady, South Amboy, N.J., 4,986. 29, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 4,983. 30, Kenneth Ryan (a), Farmingdale, N.J., 4,974.

31, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 4,962. 32, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 4,951. 33, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 4,941. 34, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 4,940. 35, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 4,920. 36, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4,915.

DID NOT ADVANCE

37, Andres Gomez, Hollywood, Fla., 4,912. 38, Sam Cooley, Australia, 4,911. 39, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,910. 40(tie), Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., and Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 4,901. 42, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,898.

43, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,893. 44, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,891. 45, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4,890. 46, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 4,889. 47, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4,883. 48, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 4,869.

49, Myles Duty, Modesto, Calif., 4,860. 50, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4,854. 51, Daniel Vick (a), Pittsford, N.Y., 4,846. 52, Cortez Schenk (a), Phoenix, 4,844. 53(tie), Arturo Quintero, Mexico, and Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 4,841.

55, Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 4,839. 56, Matt Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 4,837. 57, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 4,830. 58(tie), Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, and Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 4,829. 60, Joe Bailey, Doylestown, Ohio, 4,812.

61, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 4,802. 62, Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo., 4,795. 63, Kevin Donovan, Painted Post, N.Y., 4,779. 64, Zachary Doty (a), Nassau, N.Y., 4,773. 65, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,764. 66, Jeffery Evans, Supply, N.C., 4,763.

67, Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 4,760. 68, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 4,756. 69, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 4,755. 70, Mike Wolfe, Floyd Knobs, Ind., 4,754. 71(tie), Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., and Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4,751.

73, Francois Louw, South Africa, 4,749. 74(tie), Mike Rose Jr. (a), Fairport, N.Y., and Nicholas Pate (a), Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 4,748. 76, DJ Archer, Houston, 4,745. 77, Jonathan Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 4,744. 78, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 4,743.

79, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 4,736. 80, Zach Wilkins (a), Canada, 4,735. 81, Brandon Runk (a), Enola, Pa., 4,729. 82, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 4,725. 83, Timothy Gillick, Ansonia, Conn., 4,723. 84, Chad Roberts (a), Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 4,721.

85(tie), Tom Sorce, Richmond, Va., and Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 4,717. 87, Jacob Yazell (a), Lexington, Ky., 4,712. 88, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 4,705. 89, John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 4,694. 90, Cheuk Yin Michael Mak (a), Japan, 4,671.

91, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 4,668. 92, Timothy Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 4,666. 93, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4,648. 94, Gary Faulkner Jr., Sanford, Fla., 4,643. 95(tie), EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and David Haynes, Las Vegas, 4,641.

97, Nick Kruml (a), Downers Grove, Ill., 4,640. 98, Collin Smith (a), Huron, S.D., 4,638. 99, Michael Markis, Tafton, Pa., 4,634. 100, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 4,627. 101, Matt Dzikiewicz (a), Rocky Hill, Conn., 4,625. 102, Mik Stampe, Denmark, 4,624.

103, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 4,614. 104, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 4,612. 105, Jesper Agerbo (a), Denmark, 4,605. 106, Alex Aguiar (a), Dartmouth, Mass., 4,591. 107, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 4,588. 108(tie), Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., and Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 4,580.

110, Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y., 4,578. 111, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 4,576. 112, James Rutledge (a), Lincoln, Neb., 4,574. 113, Dallas Leong (a), Las Vegas, 4,562. 114, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 4,555.

115(tie), Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Little Elm, Texas, and Michael Kissel (a), East Islip, N.Y., 4,551. 117, Brandon Boyer (a), Hudson Falls, N.Y., 4,544. 118(tie), Trevor Roberts, Tampa, Fla., and Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 4,537. 120, Brandon Biondo (a), Carpentersville, Ill., 4,534.

121, Justin Crumley (a), Wichita, Kan., 4,531. 122, Robert Bures (a), Painesville, Ohio, 4,517. 123, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 4,508. 124, Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 4,503. 125, David Cirigliano, Phoenix, 4,495. 126, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 4,486.

127, Anthony Simonsen, Princeton, Texas, 4,474. 128, Daniel Hanson (a), Tacoma, Wash., 4,468. 129, Ashton Maxwell (a), Babson Park, Fla., 4,461. 130, Patrick Allen, South Salem, N.Y., 4,458. 131, Casey Creutz (a), Carteret, N.J., 4,454. 132, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 4,421.

133, Darren Andretta, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 4,409. 134, Ryan Galli, Binghamton, N.Y., 4,398. 135, William Hasiotis (a), Rochester, N.Y., 4,386. 136, Joshua Anderson (a), Muscatine, Iowa, 4,359. 137, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 4,357. 138, Joe Massey (a), Flora, Ind., 4,097.