Duke Holds Early Lead in PBA50 Mooresville Open

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - (April 30, 2018) – What PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke learned from his recent second-place finish in the PBA50 National Championship presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical, was that there’s always work to be done.

Even as the leader after the first round of qualifying in the PBA50 Mooresville Open presented by Columbia 300 with a 1,945 eight-game pinfall total Monday, that lesson was reinforced when the Mooresville Open defending champion lost to Lennie Boresch Jr. Saturday in the title match, 198-192, after entering the stepladder finals as top qualifier.

“You’re only as good as your last game and my last game was 192 before this tournament,” Duke said. “So, what that tells me is I need to work harder to get better. And, if bowling 192 in a title match doesn’t tell you that you need to get better, I don’t know what will.”

Duke, a 38-time PBA Tour and four-time PBA50 Tour titlist, averaged 243 in the Mooresville Open first round bowling games of 258, 269, 229, 217, 234, 256, 259 and 223 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes.

“I’m pleased with the round but it’s a new tournament,” Duke continued. “Even as well as I bowled I can see things that I still need to work on. If you’re serious about competing to your capabilities, it’s always going to be an ongoing process to get better.”

Duke won the 2017 PBA50 Race City Open at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes with a 221-213 win in the title match against top qualifier Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind.

Finishing the first round 70 pins behind Duke in second was PBA Hall of Famer and 2017 PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship winner Bryan Goebel of Shawnee, Kan., with 1,875.

Rounding out the top five were PBA50 National Championship fourth-place finisher Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,865; Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,851 and PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela, 1,839.

Coming off his PBA50 National Championship win, Boresch finished the round in ninth with 1,810.

The entire field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Tuesday which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will begin at 8:30 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

Fans can catch all the PBA50 Mooresville Open action via PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 MOORESVILLE OPEN

Presented by Columbia 300

George Pappas’ Victory Lanes, Mooresville N.C., Monday

FIRST ROUND (after eight games)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,945.

2, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,875.

3, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,865.

4, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,851.

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,839.

6, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,835.

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,817.

8, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,815.

9, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,810.

10, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,806.

11, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,804.

12, ss-Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 1,803.

13, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,783.

14, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,771.

15, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,766.

16, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,765.

17, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,764.

18, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,760.

19, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,759.

20, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,755.

21, ss-n-Ken Konczos, Medina, Ohio, 1,754.

22, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,751.

23, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,750.

24, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,742.

25, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,733.

26, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,724.

27, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 1,717.

28, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,708.

29, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,706.

30, Doug O'Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 1,703.

31, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,702.

32, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,699.

33, Michael Craig, Westerville, Ohio, 1,698.

34, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,691.

35, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,687.

36, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,683.

37, (tie) ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., and Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,682.

39, Brett Krimminger, Kannapolis, N.C., 1,674.

40, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,670.

41, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,666.

42, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,664.

43, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,663.

44, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,660.

45, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,656.

46, Mal Williams, Jr, Greensboro, N.C., 1,653.

47, Ken Shealy, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 1,649.

48, Darryl Traber, Waterford, Wis., 1,641.

49, Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., 1,639.

50, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,638.

51, (tie)Tommy Reeves, Gastonia, N.C., and Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,635.

53, (tie) ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, and Cephas Hensley, Jonesboro, Tenn., 1,634.

55, ss-Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,633.

56, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1,631.

57, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,630.

58, ss-David Kneas, Annapolis, Md., 1,628.

59, ss-Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 1,627.

60, ss-John Waldeck, Mechancisville, Va., 1,625.

61, ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,620.

62, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,618.

63, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,617.

64, Mac Sanders, Taylors, S.C., 1,616.

65, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,612.

66, ss-Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,607.

67, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,606.

68, (tie) ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., and Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,595.

70, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,593.

71, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 1,592.

72, ss-Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 1,591.

73, ss-Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 1,586.

74, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,579.

75, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,578.

76, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,577.

77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,573.

78, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,567.

79, Johnny Wilson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,562.

80, ss-Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 1,559.

81, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1,557.

82, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 1,552.

83, ss-Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 1,547.

84, ss-Hector Valenzuela, Whitsett, N.C., 1,541.

85, ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,534.

86, (tie) David Sanders, Blythewood, S.C., and Jesse Phillips, Charlotte, N.C., 1,531.

88, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,527.

89, ss-David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 1,519.

90, ss-Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 1,516.

91, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,510.

92, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 1,506.

93, ss-Dannie Hettinger, Circleville, Ohio, 1,504.

94, ss-n-Paul Kreins, Mooresville, N.C., 1,493.

95, Greg Kemp, Conroe, Texas, 1,489.

96, (tie) Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., and ss-Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 1,486.

98, (tie) ss-Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., and ss-James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,482.

100, ss-Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 1,476.

101, ss-Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,474.

102, ss-Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,470.

103, ss-David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., 1,467.

104, ss-Todd Wilson, Summerfield, N.C., 1,456.

105, ss-Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,455.

106, ss-Rick LeChette, Lincoln University, Pa., 1,452.

107, ss-Greg Wilhelm, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,451.

108, ss-William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 1,447.

109, ss-Rich Schubert, Cornith, Texas, 1,442.

110, (tie) ss-Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, and Randy Davis, Boilling Springs, S.C., 1,428.

112, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 1,426.

113, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,404.

114, ss-Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 1,374.

115, ss-James West, Catonsville, Md., 1,321.

116, ss-Richard Felten, Rockville, Md., 1,230.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over