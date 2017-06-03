Dom Barrett Leads Xtra Frame Storm Cup Points Race

England’s Dom Barrett, with a fifth-place finish in the PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open after a third-place finish in the Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic in March, has taken the lead in the Xtra Frame Storm Cup points standings after two of seven events.

Barrett, who owns five PBA Tour titles including the 2013 PBA World Championship, earned 18 points in Tamarac, Fla., and 16 points in Wilmington, N.C., for a total of 34 points and a one-point lead over Reality Check Classic winner Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz. Blanchard earned 25 points for his win in Tamarac, Fla., and another eight points for finishing 13th in Wilmington.

In each Xtra Frame Storm Cup event, the top 20 players earn points toward a pool of $50,000 in bonus prize money that will be awarded to the top five players. The winner of each Storm Cup event receives 25 points. Second place is worth 19 points, third 18 points with points diminishing by one through 20th place, which is worth a single point.

Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla., is third with 28 points after finishing seventh in both of the first two events. Wilmington winner Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, is tied for fourth place with Venezuela’s Ildemaro Ruiz with 25 points, but he didn’t bowl in Tamarac.

Rounding out the top 10 are Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., in sixth place with 20 points; A.J. Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 19; E.J. Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 18; and Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., and Shawn Maldonado, Houston, tied for 10th with 17 points each.

Read More PBA Spare Shots