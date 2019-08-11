Dom Barrett Leads PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open Qualifying

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 10, 2019) – England’s Dom Barrett, in pursuit of his eighth Professional Bowlers Association Tour title, averaged 227 Saturday at AMF North Branch to take the qualifying lead in the PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open.

Barrett, who is looking for his first title of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season, rolled games of 225, 256, 227, 268, 231, 172, 224 and 214 for an eight-game total of 1,817 pins and a two-pin lead over PBA Hall of Famer Chris Barnes heading into Sunday’s cashers' round.

Rounding out the top five among the 48 qualifiers who advanced were Bill O'Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania with 1,752 pins in third place followed by 2017 PBA Rookie of the Year Matt Sanders of Evansville, Indiana at 1,743 and hometown favorite Steven Arehart of Chesapeake with a 1,731 total. Dick Allen of Lexington, South Carolina, who won the last Chesapeake Open held in 2017, survived the cashers round cut in a tie for 47th place with 1,608 pins.

The Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open is named in honor of the long-time PBA South Region manager who was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in 2016 for his service to the organization. The tournament is the third of 10 events that are part of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour.

Competition resumes Sunday with a four-game cashers round for the top 48 qualifiers at 9 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will advance to the three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m. Fifteen-game pinfall totals will reduce the field to 8 players who will bowl an additional two games at 1:30 p.m. to decide the four players for the stepladder finals at 3 p.m. All times are Eastern.

All of Sunday’s competition will be livestreamed on FloBowling. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA HARRY O’NEALE CHESAPEAKE OPEN

AMF North Branch, Chesapeake, Va., SaturdayFinal Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top 48 advance to cashers round Sunday at 9 a.m.):

1, Dom Barrett, England, 1,817.

2, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,815.

3, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,752.

4, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 1,743.

5, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,731.

6, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,727.

7, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,714.

8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,702.

9, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 1,695.

10, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 1,692.

11, n-Josh Garner, Hampton, Va., 1,687.

12, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1,686.

13, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,681.

14, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,680.

15 (tie), Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C.; Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., and AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,668.

18, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,664.

19, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 1,663.

20, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 1,661.

21, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,655.

22, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 1,652.

23, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 1,646.

24 (tie), Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,645.

26, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,643.

27, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,641.

28, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 1,640.

29, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 1,639.

30 (tie), Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., and Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,630.

32, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,627.

33, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,625.

34, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 1,624.

35, n-Ricky Boyters, Newport News, Va., 1,621.

35, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,621.

37, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,620.

38, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,619.

39, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, NJ, 1,618.

40, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,616.

41 (tie), Jeff Keller, Chesapeake, Va., and Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,615.

43, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 1,613.

44 (tie), James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., and n-Allen Levet, Glen Allen, Va., 1,610.

46, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,609.

47 (tie), Osku Palermaa, Finland, and Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 1,608.

Failed to advance:

49, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,607.

50, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 1,604.

51, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 1,600.

52, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 1,593.

52, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 1,593.

54, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,590.

55, Mike Preston, Gainesville, Fla., 1,583.

56, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 1,582.

57, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 1,577.

58, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 1,572.

59, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 1,564.

60, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,562.

61, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 1,561.

62, Francois Louw, South Africa, 1,560.

63, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,556.

63, Jeffrey Campbell, Newport News, Va, 1,556.

63, Chris Bolosan, Newport News, Va., 1,556.

66, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,552.

67, Zachary Tackett, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,550.

68, William Svensson, Sweden, 1,549.

68, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,549.

68, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,549.

71, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,548.

71, Oskar Wirefeldt, Sweden, 1,548.

73, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,546.

74, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,545.

75, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,541.

76, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 1,540.

77, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,538.

78, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, 1,536.

79, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 1,531.

80, Cody Mullis, Crystal River, Fla., 1,524.

81, Scott Schnur, Jr., Chruchville, Md., 1,520.

82, n-Jeremy Merriner, Winchester, Va., 1,517.

83, n-Roscoe Pretlow, Chesapeake, Va., 1,516.

84, Troy McKinney, Yorktown, Va., 1,513.

85, Stuart Williams, England, 1,509.

86, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,505.

87, Robert Riggle, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,500.

88, Christopher Glaz, Huntersville, N.C., 1,493.

89, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,491.

90, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,490.

91, Jeff Beasley, Angier, N.C., 1,487.

92, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,484.

93, ss-David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., 1,483.

94, Adam Van Fleet, Haw River, N.C., 1,481.

94, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,481.

96, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,480.

97, n-Adam Meads, Harbinger, N.C., 1,476.

98, Mathew Woodall, Norfolk, Va., 1,469.

98, Kevin Fischer, Winter Park, Fla., 1,469.

100, Keith Laing, Oakdale, Conn., 1,468.

101, Anthony Petrello, Chesapeake, Va., 1,466.

102, Nicholas Vanderwende, Ephrata, Pa., 1,465.

102, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,465.

104, Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,464.

105, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,460.

106, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,455.

107, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,445.

108, Gordon Hope III, Chesapeake, Va., 1,441.

109, Rebecca Glazier, Hampton, Va., 1,439.

110, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 1,438.

110, Roy Davis, Lumberton, N.C., 1,438.

112, n-Jacob Johnson Jr., Portsmouth, VA., 1,434.

113, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,431.

114, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,425.

115, n-Tyler Michel, Chesapeake, Va., 1,423.

116, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, IL, 1,414.

117, Malcolm Ames, Manassas Park, Va., 1,402.

117, Russell Sawyers, Culpeper, Va., 1,402.

119, n-Ashley Scott, Chesapeake, Va., 1,401.

120, David Powers, Newport News, Va., 1,389.

121, Leland Nunez, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,380.

122, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,379.

123, n-Calvin Clark, Newport News, Va., 1,376.

124, Maurice Frazier, Suffolk, Va., 1,368.

125, Leonardo Apollonia, Raleigh, N.C., 1,364.

126, ss-Richard Thompson, Seaford, Va., 1,361.

127, Kelly Lake, East Palatka, Fla., 1,358.

128, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,352.

129, Mark Young II, Hampton, Va., 1,350.

130, n-Anna Laughlin, Newport News, Va., 1,347.

131, Tim Davidson Jr., Clifton, Va., 1,338.

132, Sean Matthews, Henrico, N.C., 1,337.

133, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 1,335.

133, Brian Levine, Knightdale, N.C., 1,335.

135, n-Anthony Petranek, Norwich, Ct., 1,319.

136, ss-Barry Sprouse, Hampton, Va., 1,318.

137, Tyler Rinehart, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,317.

138, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,313.

139, Nicholas Hardy, Glen Burnie, Md.,, 1,279.

140, Michael Maserang, Tucson, Ariz., 1,273.

141, Clifford Stanley II, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,269.

142, n-John Belt, Midlothian, Va., 1,257.

143, Jacobi Brinkley, Suffolk, Va., 1,211.

144, Joshua Tison, Cumming, Ga., 1,196.

n-denotes non-PBA member.