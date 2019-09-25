Dexter Bowling, IBC Youth Extend Partnership

ARLINGTON, Texas – Dexter Bowling will remain the title sponsor of the annual Dexter High School All-American Team through the 2022 season after renewing its partnership agreement with International Bowling Congress Youth Development.

Since the 2005-2006 season, Dexter has worked with IBC Youth each season to select five male and five female student-athletes for the prestigious award. Selections are determined from a nationwide pool of applicants and are based on the student-athlete’s high school bowling accomplishments, academic achievement, recommendations, extracurricular and community involvement, and submitted essays.

“Over the past 14 years, the Dexter High School All-American Team has become one of the most prestigious honors a youth bowler can receive,” Dexter Bowling Vice President Tyler Jensen said. “We are excited to continue the partnership with IBC youth to showcase high school bowlers who excel on the lanes, in the classroom and in their communities.”

Those selected to the Dexter High School All-American Team each receive a $1,000 scholarship. In addition, one team member is selected as team captain and receives the $500 Dexter Bud Clapsaddle Scholarship. The award is named for the former Dexter Bowling vice president who oversaw selection of the first 12 Dexter High School All-American teams.

IBC Youth will continue to recognize the Dexter High School All-American Team each year at the Junior Gold Championships.

Dexter Bowling also will remain the exclusive sponsor of the Intercollegiate Team Championships Coach and Player Lunch as part of this extended agreement.

“Dexter Bowling has been a valued partner of the IBC Youth high school and collegiate programs for many years and we’re thrilled to continue the relationship,” said Gary Brown, IBC Youth Development Managing Director. “The recognition of youth bowlers through the Dexter High School All-American Team is an important part of pushing bowling to the forefront of sports in which students can compete when they reach high school.”

Visit BOWL.com/HighSchool to learn more about high school bowling and the Dexter All-American Team.