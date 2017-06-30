Denmark’s Larsen Meeting Challenge of Multiple Lane Conditions To Retain Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open Lead

SHAWNEE, Okla. – In a tournament that puts a premium on a player’s ability to adjust to vastly different lane conditions, third-round leader Thomas Larsen of Denmark feels he’s as prepared as he can be to meet the challenges of competing in the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open.

After three rounds bowled on three different PBA lane condition patterns, the two-time PBA Tour and four-time European Bowling Tour winner, leads a field of 33 players who advanced to Friday’s final round at the FireLake Bowling Center with a 5,398 24-game pinfall (224.9 average).

The players advancing to the fourth round will be put to the test on the 44-foot Oklahoma Open lane condition and will battle to be among the top nine who will advance to the live ESPN stepladder finals Saturday and Sunday at noon CDT (1 p.m. ET) at the Grand Casino Hotel Event Center in Shawnee.

Larsen bowled eight-game pinfall totals of 1,826 on the 32-foot Wolf pattern lane condition in the first round, 1,793 on the 40-foot Bear pattern in the second round and 1,779 on the 52-foot Badger pattern in Thursday’s third round with games of 223, 190, 246, 200, 244, 219, 219 and 238.

“It was another successful day today,” said the 27-year-old Larsen who led after the second round. “You never know what will happen when you’re bowling on a completely new lane condition but I was ready for the challenge.

“I used a lot of balls again today in the round,” he continued. “Just like in yesterday’s round I used several balls and had to make changes in my ball speed and hand position at the release – the changes were just different today.”

Larsen is trying for his first PBA Tour title on U.S. soil. His Tour titles came in the 2013 Abu Dhabi Open and 2014 Kuwait International Open.

Larsen holds a 45-pin lead over 18-time PBA Tour titlist Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, in second with a 5,353 pinfall. Three-time PBA Tour winner Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., is third with 5,346.

Trey Ford III, the 16-year-old PBA member from Bartlesville, Okla., advanced to the fourth round with a 10th-place 5,199 pinfall total. He bowled games of 234, 218, 235, 163, 213, 183, 236 and 206 in the third round.

“I’m a little surprised how well I’m doing because when I practiced on these conditions at home I didn’t do that well,” said the high school sophomore who uses the unique two-handed delivery. “Generally, I feel comfortable making the adjustments I need to make – I’m just trying to learn as much as I can.

“If I have a bad game or get a split, I just have to remember that there are more opportunities and more bowling to go.”

Ford has been a PBA member since age 13 and has three top-10 finishes in PBA regional competition with a best of sixth.

Saturday’s stepladder round will feature players who qualified fifth through ninth with the winner advancing to the no. 5 qualifying position to join the tournament’s top four qualifiers for Sunday’s stepladder final.

Friday’s final qualifying round will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame beginning at 9:30 EDT (8:30 CT). For subscription and schedule information click on www.xtraframe.tv.

GRAND CASINO HOTEL & RESORT PBA OKLAHOMA OPEN

FireLake Bowling Center, Shawnee, Okla., Thursday

Third Round (after 24 games. Top 33 players advance to Friday’s fourth round)

1, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 5,398.

2, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 5,353.

3, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 5,346.

4, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 5,277.

5, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 5,274.

6, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 5,266.

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 5,243.

8, E.J. Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 5,213.

9, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 5,203.

10, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 5,199.

11, Sam Cooley, Australia, 5,187.

12, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 5,158.

13, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 5,157.

14, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 5,150.

15, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 5,139.

16, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 5,127.

16, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 5,127.

18, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 5,116.

19, Dom Barrett, England, 5,088.

20, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 5,087.

21, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 5,085.

22, Stuart Williams, England, 5,083.

23, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 5,081.

24, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5,071.

25, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 5,064.

26, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 5,061.

27, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5,057.

28, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 5,045.

29, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 5,030.

30, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 5,019.

31, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 5,014.

32, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,999.

33, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4,998.

Did not advance

34, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,993.

35, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 4,991.

36, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 4,979.

37, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 4,975.

38, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 4,965.

39, Richie Teece, England, 4,963.

40, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4,951.

41, (tie) DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, and Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 4,947.

43, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,944.

44, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,943.

45, (tie) Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., and Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 4,932.

47, J.R. Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 4,927.

48, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 4,923.

49, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 4,917.

50, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 4,916.

51, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 4,904.

52, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 4,901.

53, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4,879.

54, Graham Fach, Canada, 4,876.

55, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 4,875.

56, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4,873.

57, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 4,870.

58, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,868.

59, Francois Louw, South Africa, 4,867.

60, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 4,860.

61, (tie) Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and James Cantere, Oklahoma City, 4,858.

64, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,851.

65, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,844.

66, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 4,841.

67, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 4,812.

68, Brian LeClair, Athens, NY, 4,792.

69, Osama Hassan, Bahrain, 4,789.

70, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4,783.

71, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 4,780.

72, Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 4,761.

73, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 4,737.

74, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 4,735.

75, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 4,732.

76, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 4,708.

77, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 4,660.

78, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 4,655.

79, (tie) Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., and Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 4,654.

81, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 4,575.

82, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 4,549.

83, Omar Rashid, Bahrain, 4,522.

84, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 4,376.

85, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 4,358.

86, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 4,304.

87, Armando Santacruz, Ecuador, 4,296.

88, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 4,058.

89, Jose Rosero, Ecuador, 4,009.

90, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 3,885.