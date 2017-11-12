Denmark’s Larsen Leads PBA Cheetah Championship Qualifying

RENO, Nev. (Nov. 11, 2017) – Denmark’s Thomas Larsen, one of Europe’s premier shot-makers, averaged 255.6 to top qualifying in the PBA Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Challenge Mobile Games at the National Bowling Stadium Saturday.

Larsen, a 27-year-old right-hander and two-time PBA Tour title winner, rolled games of 257, 238, 268, 258 and 278 in his first block and 258, 254, 223, 256 and 266 in Saturday’s second five-game round to finish with a 10-game total of 2,556 pins, overtaking Andrew Cain of Phoenix who broke the PBA’s five-game scoring record with a 1,352 total in the afternoon round. The previous five-game record was 1,350 by Joel Reyes in Fountain Valley, Calif., in 2007.

The Cheetah round was the third and shortest (33 feet of oil) of four animal pattern qualifying stages that are part of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Resorts Reno Properties, and the Go Bowling! PBA Tour.

“When I had it today, I struck a ton and when I didn’t, I was able to make the adjustments pretty quickly, so, yes, it was a really good day,” Larsen said. “I always seem to bowl well in Reno, and in the World Series. I really like this tournament.”

Larsen won both of his PBA Tour titles in international competition (Abu Dhabi in 2013 and Kuwait in 2014). He finished third in both the 2015 and 2016 Chameleon Championship, so winning a title on U.S. soil is “what I really want. That would be awesome.”

Trailing Larsen in the Cheetah standings were Sweden’s Jesper Svensson with a 2,519 total, Cain with 2,511 pins, Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., with an even 2,500 and Thailand’s Kim Bolleby with a 2,476 total.

The top 16 players who advanced to the Cheetah single-elimination match play competition on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. again included a diverse international group representing Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, Canada and the U.S.

WSOB IX, which officially kicked off the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule, resumes Sunday with two five-game qualifying squads of the Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com. At the conclusion of the Scorpion round, the top 49 players based on combined 40-game animal pattern qualifying totals will advance to the PBA World Championship cashers’ round which will involve additional five-game rounds on each of the four animal patterns Monday and Tuesday at 1 and 5 p.m. Leading the PBA World Championship qualifying after 30 of 40 games were Svensson with 7,318 pins; Larsen with 7,235; Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Mich., with 7,205; Jason Belmonte of Australia with 7,076 and Anthony Pepe of Elmhurst, N.Y., with 7,067 pins.

The 40-game totals also will determine the top five United States and top five international players who will compete in the USA vs. The World team match that will be contested at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, for telecast on Sunday, Dec. 10, on ESPN.

Sunday’s Scorpion round will be covered live on Xtra Frame at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and fans can follow the game-by-game drama as players battle for berths in the PBA World Championship on pba.com’s “live scoring” feature.

All times listed are Pacific Standard.

PBA CHEETAH CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY PBA CHALLENGE MOBILE GAME

(a part of the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev., Saturday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 10 games; top 16 advance to Cheetah Championship Round of 16 single-elimination match play on Thursday, Nov. 16)

1, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,556.

2, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,519.

3, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,511.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,500.

5, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 2,476.

6, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 2,447.

7, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,435.

8, Francois Louw, South Africa, 2,432.

9, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,407.

10, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,406.

11, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,400.

12, Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,399.

13, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,391.

14, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 2,390.

15, Graham Fach, Canada, 2,379.

16, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,364.

Other Cashers (after 10 games):

17, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,361, $850.

18, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 2,346, $820.

19, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,338, $790.

20, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,335, $790

21, Christopher O’Neil, Decatur, Ill., 2,333, $750.

22, (tie) Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,326, and Dom Barrett, England, 2,326, $720.

24, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,319, $700.

25, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 2,318, $700.

26, Svein Ake Ek, Norway, 2,315, $700.

27, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,314, $700.

28, Frank Drevenstedt, Germany, 2,312, $700.

29, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 2,308, $700.

30, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 2,300, $700.

31, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,299, $700.

32, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,297, $700.

Did not cash:

33, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2,293.

34, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,286.

35, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 2,277.

36, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 2,274.

36, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,274.

38, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,273.

38, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 2,273.

40, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,271.

41, (tie) Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., and Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 2,270.

43, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 2,267.

44, (tie) Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., and Matt Bollhalter, Niceville, Fla., 2,264.

46, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,262.

47, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 2,260.

48, Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., 2,259.

49, (tie) Christopher Sloan, Ireland, and Mik Stampe, Denmark, 2,257.

51, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,256.

52, (tie) John Furey, Freehold, N.J., Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., and Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 2,255.

55, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,254.

56, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,253.

57, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,252.

58, (tie) JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., and Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,250.

60, (tie) Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, and BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 2,247.

62, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,246.

63, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,243.

64, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,236.

65, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 2,234.

66, (tie) EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 2,233.

68, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,231.

69, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,230.

70, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 2,226.

71, (tie) Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., Billy Asbury, Odenton, Md., PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 2,224, and Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 2,224.

75, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,218.

76, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,215.

77, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,214.

78, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 2,210.

79, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 2,209.

80, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,208.

81, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,207.

82, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,206.

83, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 2,204.

84, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,202.

85, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Craig LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 2,201.

87, Hyun Bum Kim, South Korea, 2,193.

88, Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 2,192.

89, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,185.

90, Glenn Pedersen, Norway, 2,183.

91, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,181.

92, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,178.

93, (tie) Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and Pyry Puharinen, Finland, 2,177.

95, (tie) Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, and Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 2,173.

97, Miguel Lopez, Peoria, Ariz., 2,169.

98, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 2,167.

99, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,166.

100, (tie) Stuart Williams, England, and Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,164.

102, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., 2,163.

103, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 2,161.

104, Andre Eubanks, Los Angeles, 2,158.

105, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,157.

106, Casey Knutson, Sparks, Nev., 2,152.

107, (tie) Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, and Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 2,150.

109, Michael Murray, Australia, 2,148.

110, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,147.

111, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,145.

112, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 2,143.

113, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,136.

114, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 2,135.

115, Tan Chern, Malaysia, 2,132.

116, (tie) Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., and Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,130.

118, Derek Handy, Redmond, Wash., 2,127.

119, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 2,126.

120, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 2,120.

121, (tie) Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., and Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,117.

123, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,115.

124, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,102.

125, (tie) Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., and Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,100.

127, Saulnier Valentin, France, 2,099.

128, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 2,098.

129, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,097.

130, Richie Teece, England, 2,092.

131, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 2,089.

132, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,084.

133, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 2,082.

134, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 2,081.

135, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 2,080.

136, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,079.

137, (tie) Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., and Mookie Betts, Boston, 2,078.

139, (tie) Stephen Hahn, Ashburn, Va., and DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 2,077.

141, (tie) David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and Blayne Fletcher, Australia, 2,075.

143, Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 2,072.

144, Mikhail West-Marin, Paradise, Calif., 2,071.

145, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 2,070.

146, Tommy Barna, Westminster, Md., 2,069.

147, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 2,067.

148, (tie) Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, and Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,066.

150, Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 2,064.

151, Josh Montgomery, Flower Mound, Texas, 2,063.

152, Yannaphon Larpapharat, Thailand, 2,062.

153, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 2,060.

154, Oeyvin Kulseng, Norway, 2,057.

155, Jens Mathiesen, Norway, 2,054.

156, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 2,052.

157, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,049.

158, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,047.

159, Charlie Brown Jr., Grandville, Mich., 2,046.

160, Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 2,039.

161, Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 2,037.

162, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,027.

163, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 2,025.

164, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,023.

165, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,022.

166, JT Jackson, Sherman Oaks, Calif., 2,015.

167, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 2,013.

168, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,008.

169, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,989.

170, Austin Hunt, Kennewick, Wash., 1,985.

171, (tie) Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., and Adam Hayes, Australia, 1,979.

173, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,976.

174, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 1,969.

175, Raymond Lussier, Canada, 1,968.

176, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,953.

177, Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 1,938.

178, Jun Hyung Seo, South Korea, 1,934.

179, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,933.

180, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,921.

181, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 1,908.

182, (tie) Timo Schroeder, Germany, and Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 1,879.

184, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 1,867.

185, Miguel Rosales, Anaheim, Calif., 1,859.

185, Joseph Purdom, Lemoyne, Pa., 1,859.

187, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 1,814.

188, Andrew Mienkiewicz, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,785.

189, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,749.

190, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 1,727.

191, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 1,643.

192, Jeff Bragg, Linesville, Pa., 1,599.

193, Andrew McLinden, Gardnerville, Nev., 1,562.

300 Games: Andrew Cain, Mik Stampe, Josh Blanchard, Bill O’Neill, Dick Allen, Francois Louw, Norm Duke, Anthony Simonsen.

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Qualifying Standings (after 30 of 40 qualifying games; top 49 after Sunday’s Scorpion round will advance to cashers’ round on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 13 and 14):

1, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 7,318.

2, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 7,235.

3, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 7,205.

4, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 7,076.

5, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 7,067.

6, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 7,060.

7, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 7,004.

8, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 6,996.

9, Glenn Pedersen, Norway, 6,976.

10, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 6,955.

11, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 6,935.

12, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 6,926.

13, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 6,924.

14, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 6,912.

15, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 6,910.

16, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 6,908.

17, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 6,903.

18, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 6,895.

19, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 6,892.

20, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 6,884.

21, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 6,883.

22 (tie), Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind.; Michael Tang, San Francisco, and Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 6,869.

25, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 6,853.

26, Francois Louw, South Africa, 6,850.

27, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 6,846.

28, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 6,827.

29, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 6,824.

30, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 6,815.

31, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 6,811.

32, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 6,807.

33, Dom Barrett, England, 6,795.

34, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 6,788.

35 (tie), Sam Cooley, Australia, and w-Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 6,784.

37, Yannaphon Larpapharat, Thailand, 6,772.

38, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 6,770.

39, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 6,769.

40, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 6,764.

41, Graham Fach, Canada, 6,759.

42, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 6,754.

43, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 6,753.

44, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 6,752.

45, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 6,744.

46, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 6,739.

47, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 6,733.

48, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 6,728.

49, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 6,718.

50 (tie), AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, and w-Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 6,715.

52 (tie), Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, and Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 6,710.

54, Richie Teece, England, 6,704.

55, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 6,703.

56, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 6,694.

57, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 6,682.

58, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 6,672.

59, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 6,665.

60, Patrick Girard, Canada, 6,651.

61, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 6,648.

62 (tie), Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, and Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 6,634.

64, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 6,630.

65, PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 6,623.

66, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 6,620.

67, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 6,617.

68 (tie), Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., and Stuart Williams, England, 6,615.

70, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 6,611.

71, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 6,603.

72, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 6,600.

73 (tie), w-Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., and Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 6,599.

75, Frank Drevenstedt, Germany, 6,587.

76, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 6,583.

77, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 6,580.

78, Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 6,573.

79, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 6,571.

80, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 6,562.

81, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 6,550.

82, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 6,548.

83, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 6,546.

84, Tan Chern, Malaysia, 6,545.

85, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, IL, 6,543.

86, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 6,540.

87, Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 6,536.

88, Craig LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 6,529.

89, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 6,526.

90, Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 6,521.

91, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 6,516.

92, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 6,514.

93, Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 6,513.

94, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 6,510.

95, Billy Asbury, Odenton, Md., 6,502.

96, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 6,500.

97, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 6,499.

98, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 6,498.

99, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 6,495.

100 (tie), Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, and Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 6,494.

102, Mik Stampe, Denmark, 6,490.

103, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 6,489.

104, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 6,488.

105, Pyry Puharinen, Finland, 6,482.

106, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 6,476.

107, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 6,475.

108, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 6,473.

109, Svein Ake Ek, Norway, 6,464.

110, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 6,457.

111, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 6,449.

112, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 6,442.

113, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 6,441.

114, Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., 6,439.

114, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 6,439.

116, Miguel Lopez, Peoria, Ariz., 6,435.

117, Michael Murray, Australia, 6,434.

118, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 6,429.

119, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 6,427.

120, Matt Bollhalter, Niceville, Fla., 6,426.

121, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 6,422.

122, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 6,418.

122, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 6,418.

124, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 6,407.

125, Blayne Fletcher, Australia, 6,406.

126, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 6,396.

127, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 6,394.

128, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 6,379.

129, w-Daria Pajak, Poland, 6,369.

130, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 6,367.

131 (tie), Hyun Bum Kim, South Korea; David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and Saulnier Valentin, France, 6,354.

134, Christopher O’Neil, Decatur, Ill., 6,353.

135, Raymond Lussier, Canada, 6,328.

136, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 6,326.

137, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 6,318.

138, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., 6,316.

139, Timo Schroeder, Germany, 6,311.

140, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 6,308.

141, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 6,302.

142 (tie), w-Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, and Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 6,299.

144, Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 6,297.

145, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6,292.

146, Jens Mathiesen, Norway, 6,291.

147, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 6,290.

148, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 6,277.

149, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 6,273.

150, w-Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 6,264.

151, Andre Eubanks, Los Angeles, 6,263.

152, Derek Handy, Redmond, Wash., 6,260.

153, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 6,236.

154 (tie), Casey Knutson, Sparks, Nev., and Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 6,230.

156, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 6,222.

157, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 6,204.

158, Oeyvin Kulseng, Norway, 6,203.

159, Mookie Betts, Boston, 6,193.

160, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 6,185.

161, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 6,178.

162, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 6,174.

163, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 6,173.

164, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 6,170.

165, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 6,158.

166, Austin Hunt, Kennewick, Wash., 6,154.

167, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 6,146.

168, Stephen Hahn, Ashburn, Va., 6,144.

169, Tommy Barna, Westminster, Md., 6,137.

170, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 6,102.

171, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 6,067.

172, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 6,059.

173, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 6,032.

174, Adam Hayes, Austrailia, 5,914.

175, JT Jackson, Sherman Oaks, Calif., 5,907.

176, Mikhail West-Marin, Paradise, Calif., 5,902.

177, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 5,828.

178, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 5,819.

179, Miguel Rosales, Anaheim, Calif., 5,807.

180, Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 5,806.

181, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 5,799.

182, Jun Hyung Seo, South Korea, 5,771.

183, Andrew Mienkiewicz, Massapequa, N.Y., 5,658.

184, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 5,643.

185, Josh Montgomery, Flower Mound, Texas, 5,618.

186, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 5,586.

187, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 5,513.

188, Joseph Purdom, Lemoyne, Pa., 5,512.

189, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 5,508.

190, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 5,454.

191, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 5,222.

192, Jeff Bragg, Linesville, Pa., 5,180.

193, Andrew McLinden, Gardnerville, Nev., 5,003.

194, Shaun Cornett, Carmichael, Calif., withdrew.

195, Jiafei Fang, China, withdrew.