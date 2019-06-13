Defending Champ Mika Koivuniemi Retains 2019 Senior U.S. Open Lead

LAS VEGAS (June 12, 2019) – Defending champion Mika Koivuniemi retained his Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm lead after Wednesday’s third round, but another northern European native, Tore Torgersen of Norway, made some news of his own as the season’s third and final major for players 50 and over reached the halfway mark.

After three rounds, Koivuniemi, a native of Finland, holds the lead with a 3,980 18-game pinfall total (221 average), just 21 pins ahead of Torgersen in second with 3,959.

A lackluster third round in which Koivuniemi could only manage games of 202, 196, 183, 199, 216 and 203, enabled Torgersen to close the gap after he bowled games of 257, 240, 214, 207, 183 and 256.

“I didn’t bowl good, but I didn’t bowl bad either,” said Koivuniemi, a PBA Hall of Famer and two-time PBA Player of the Year. “I guess you could call it a good bad block.

“It was one of those blocks where I couldn’t get the perfect ball reaction,” the 14-time PBA Tour and three-time major winner added. “I felt like I was getting to the pocket consistently but just wasn’t striking. I think the most strikes I had in a row was three.”

Torgersen, the 2000 World Amateur Bowler of the Year and a member of the World Bowling Writers Hall of Fame, is a former PBA member who owns a best tour finish of third which came in the 2005 PBA Birmingham Open.

“This is the first time I’ve been nervous about bowling in a long time, said the 50-year-old Torgersen, who is bowling in the Senior U.S. Open as a non-member. “This is a special opportunity to bowl at this level of competition at my age. I like the challenge of having to think your way out of trouble. Hopefully, I can continue to focus on what I’m doing and be up there to give myself a chance.”

PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber retained his position in third with a 3,923 pinfall after bowling games of 200, 194, 220, 237, 224 and 246 in the third round.

Weber, a two-time Senior U.S. Open winner, along with fellow two-time winners Amleto Monacelli and Tom Baker, are trying to become the first to win the Senior U.S. Open three times. Monacelli finished the day in 11th with 3,781 while Baker finished 26th with 3,688.

Finishing 88th after the first round, former Team USA member Steven Smith of San Diego, surged to fourth after the third round with a 3,876 pinfall.

Also bowling as a non-member, the multi-medalist in international competition, made a big comeback in the third round with games of 231, 234, 223, 229 and 244 after starting with 146 in the first game.

Rounding out the top five was 2018 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Rolando Sebelen of the Dominican Republic who posted a 3,874 pinfall for three rounds.

Finishing 59th after the second round, PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. surged to 22nd with a 3,707 pinfall after bowling games of 208, 255, 195, 222, 226 and 229 in the third round. Williams, the all-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour titles leader with 47 wins, is trying for his fourth win of the season and a record 15th career PBA50 Tour title. He is currently tied with John Handegard on the all-time PBA50 titles list with 14.

Thursday’s final six-game qualifying round gets underway with squads at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. PT. The field will then be cut to the top 38 players for match play which begins Friday at 8 a.m. After Friday’s second match play round at noon, the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Senior U.S. Open is streamed live in its entirety by PBA’s streaming partner FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com

SUNCOAST PBA SENIOR U.S. OPEN

Presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Wednesday

THIRD ROUND (after 18 games)

1, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 3,980.

2, n-Tore Torgersen, Norway, 3,959.

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,923.

4, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 3,876.

5, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 3,874.

6, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,860.

7, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,848.

8, n-Ron Nelson Jr., Bridgeview, Ill., 3,811.

9, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,802.

10, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,792.

11, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,781.

12, Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,776.

13, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,769.

14, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 3,767.

15, Blaine Weninger, Happy Valley, Ore., 3,752.

16, (tie) ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., and Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,751.

18, (tie) Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, and ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,736.

20, Martin Bedford, Gasport, New York, 3,714.

21, Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 3,712.

22, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,707.

23, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,698.

24, n-Don Moser, Menifee, Calif., 3,695.

25, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,694.

26, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,688.

27, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,685.

28, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,684.

29, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 3,681.

30, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,672.

31, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 3,663.

32, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,662.

33, (tie) Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., and ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,660.

35, Jay Hess, Gotha, Fla., 3,650.

36, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,649.

37, (tie) Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., and Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 3,647.

39, Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas, 3,646.

40, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 3,645.

41, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3,642.

42, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,637.

43, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,611.

44, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 3,608.

45, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,605.

46, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,601.

47, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,597.

48, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 3,596.

49, Bob Rosenau, Redding, Calif., 3,584.

50, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,583.

51, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,577.

52, ss-John Petraglia, Manalapan, N.J., 3,576.

53, Randy Peterson, Carrington, N.D., 3,573.

54, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 3,571.

55, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,568.

56, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,562.

57, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,554.

58, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,552.

59, n-David Waswo, Lees Summit, Mo., 3,549.

60, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,546.

61, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,545.

62, Robert Brown, Cody, Wyo., 3,542.

63, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 3,541.

64, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,539.

65, ss-Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 3,534.

66, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,533.

67, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif., 3,530.

68, n-Jerry Johnson Jr., Las Vegas, 3,526.

69, ss-Joe Salvemini, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,520.

70, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,519.

71, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,518.

72, ss-Jerry Sikora, Huron, S.D., 3,512.

73, Pat Nolan, Japan, 3,508.

74, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,504.

75, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,502.

76, n-Steven Jeeves, England, 3,496.

77, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,495.

78, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,494.

78, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,494.

80, Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, 3,482.

81, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,477.

82, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,472.

83, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,471.

84, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,467.

85, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 3,464.

86, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,455.

87, (tie) ss-Takeo Sakai, Japan, and ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,450.

89, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,446.

90, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 3,430.

91, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,426.

92, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,422

93, Richard Strath, Schenectady, N.Y., 3,419.

94, ss-Jeff Mann Sr., Clearlake Oaks, Calif., 3,413.

95, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 3,410.

96, John Dougherty III, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 3,409.

97, Carlos Denot, Mexico, 3,407.

98, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 3,402.

99, n,ss-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 3,392.

100, (tie) n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., and ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,385.

102, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 3,382.

103, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,381.

104, n,ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 3,371.

105, n-Rolly Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 3,363.

106, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,342.

107, n-Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 3,342.

108, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,339.

109, (tie) Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., n,ss-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn. And Brian McMahon, Boca Raton, Fla., 3,326.

112, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,324.

113, ss-Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 3,318.

114, n-Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo., 3,303.

115, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 3,300.

116, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 3,298.

117, Timothy Banks, Rosamond, Calif., 3,280.

118, n-Troy Silfies, Northglenn, Colo., 3,260.

119, n,ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,250.

120, n,ss-David Graber, Las Vegas, 3,249.

121, n,ss-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 3,247.

122, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 3,246.

124, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 3,234.

125, (tie) Jack Wofford, Flagstaff, Ariz., and ss-Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., 3,216.

127, Mark Abraham, Lansing, Mich., 3,208.

128, Tom Sellers, Barstow, Calif., 3,204.

129, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,200.

130, Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 3,195.

131, n-Michael Mellick, Whittier, Calif., 3,193.

132, n-Vic Karbowski, Sommerton, Ariz., 3,191.

133, n,ss-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 3,169.

134, n-Jeff Atkins, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 3,162.

135, n-Steven Atkinson, Hollywood Park, Texas, 3,152.

136, ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,145.

137, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,129.

138, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 3,122.

139, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,099.

140, Cephas Hensley, Jonesboro, Tenn., 3,091.

141, ss-Thomas Sliwinski, Reynoldsville, Pa., 3,080.

142, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 3,069.

143, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 3,068.

144, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 3,030.

145, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,996.

146, ss-n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., 2,982.

147, ss-Galean Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,917.

n - non-member

ss – PBA60 players ages 60 and over