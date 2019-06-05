Danielle McEwan Wins Second Career Major with U.S. Women’s Open Victory

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Needing a double in the 10th frame for the chance to win the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, delivered a pair of strikes and toppled nine pins to claim her second career major championship.

McEwan defeated top seed Tannya Roumimper of Indonesia in the title match, 201-199, to capture the coveted green jacket and $20,000 top prize for her fifth career Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour title.

The 2019 event was held at Texas Star Lanes, and the stepladder finals was broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on Sunday.

“This was one of my top goals – to win the U.S. Women’s Open,” said McEwan, who also won the 2015 PWBA Tour Championship. “When you look at the people who have won this event, they’re the best in our sport. To add my name along theirs is amazing.”

The tightly contested finale saw both players open toward the end of the match, helping create the dramatic finish.

Roumimper left the 4-6-7-10 split in the eighth frame, while McEwan faltered in the ninth frame as she was unable to convert the 2-4-10 split.

Stepping up first in the 10th frame, Roumimper had the chance to double for the opportunity to shut out McEwan to claim her first career PWBA Tour title but was unable to connect for the second strike, leaving a high-flush 7 pin.

McEwan, who was making her fourth championship-round appearance at the U.S. Women’s Open, needed to fill 28 pins to secure the win and delivered in arguably the biggest moment of her career.

“I’ve been in that moment so many times in the past and haven’t come through,” said McEwan, an eight-time Team USA member. “I’ve spent many, many hours talking with my coaches and ball reps trying to figure out what caused it and how I could do better the next time in that situation. I just tried to build on all I’ve learned.”

Roumimper, who earned the top seed by defeating McEwan in the position round Saturday at Texas Star Lanes, rolled two of her best shots when she needed them and knows she has what it takes to put herself in position to win.

“I was just so numb on that shot because I was so focused inside my own bubble,” said Roumimper, who finished fourth last month at the United States Bowling Congress Queens. “I tried to just be happy and smile and control what I could control because my heart (was pounding). There was so much going on in my mind, and I needed to get it all out.

“She threw two really good shots in the 10th, so she deserved it. I just need to believe that everything happens for a reason, and my day will come. It will. I just need to keep believing in that and one day, it will be mine.”

McEwan’s 229-225 semifinal win against Shannon O’Keefe of Shiloh, Illinois, shared the same excitement as the title tilt, with McEwan rolling three strikes in the final frame to advance.

O’Keefe, who was looking for her first win at the U.S. Women’s Open after a pair of runner-up finishes, finished the semifinal with two strikes in the 10th frame, which forced McEwan to fill 27 pins to move to the title match.

O’Keefe won her first match Sunday, defeating defending U.S. Women’s Open champion Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York, 233-192.

Kuhlkin, who defeated Shannon Sellens of Long Beach, New York, in the opening match of the stepladder, 213-183, was looking to become the fourth player to successfully defend a title at the event and 12th bowler to win the tournament multiple times.

All competitors bowled 24 qualifying games over three days to determine the 36 players advancing to a cashers’ round. After eight additional games, the field was cut to the top 24 bowlers for round-robin match play.

The five finalists were determined by total pinfall, including bonus pins, for 56 games.

Each round of the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open leading up to the stepladder finals was broadcast live at BowlTV.com.

For more information on the U.S. Women’s Open, visit BOWL.com/USWomensOpen.

2019 U.S. Women’s Open

At Texas Star Lanes, North Las Vegas, Nev.

Sunday’s results

FINAL STANDINGS

1, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 430 (two games), $20,000

2, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 199 (one game), $10,000

3, Shannon O’Keefe, Shiloh, Ill., 458 (two games), $7,700

4, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 405 (two games), $6,600

5, Shannon Sellens, Long Beach, N.Y., 183 (one game), $5,600

STEPLADDER RESULTS

Match No. 1 – Kuhlkin def. Sellens, 213-183

Match No. 2 – O’Keefe def. Kuhlkin, 233-192

Semifinal – McEwan def. O’Keefe, 229-225

Championship – McEwan def. Roumimper, 201-199