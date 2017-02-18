Come From Behind Finish Gives Chris Paul and Chris Barnes State Farm CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Win

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 17, 2017) – In a championship match that was decided in the 10th frame, the doubles team of nine-time Los Angeles Clippers All-Star guard Chris Paul and 18-time PBA Tour champion Chris Barnes won the State Farm CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational at Lucky Strike LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Barnes and Paul beat the team of Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and 18-time Tour winner Tommy Jones, 187-179, in the eighth edition of the event which benefits the Chris Paul Family Foundation. The pro/celebrity competition aired Friday night on ESPN.

In a back and forth alternate-frame match, Barnes converted a crucial 2-4-10 split in the eighth frame to maintain a four-pin lead. In the ninth, the Paul/Barnes team lost the lead when Paul left the 3-9 and failed to make the spare. That left the door open for Betts who converted a spare in the ninth to regain a five-pin lead heading into the 10th.

“That made me nervous,” Paul said about the championship match. “When I missed that spare in the ninth frame I knew that was big; it gave the momentum back to them. I thought that might have ended it right there but when Chris (Barnes) said we still had a chance, I had confidence he could do it.”

Jones made a spare and finished with a seven-count on his final ball in his team’s 10th frame, giving Barnes an opportunity to win the match with a double. Barnes took advantage by striking out in his 10th frame to seal the victory.

“That match had everything you could imagine,” Barnes said. “Ups and downs, strikes, spares, opens, splits, you name it. Whenever you bowl in a doubles or team format you don’t want to let the other players down. I felt like we had an opportunity. Just like every situation where I need to strike, I just had to tell myself to breathe.”

For Paul it was his third win after winning in 2010 and 2011 with Jason Belmonte as his partner. It was Barnes’ second title after winning with television personality Chris Hardwick in 2013.

Betts and Jones earned their berth in the final with a 177-153 win over the defending champion team of PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber and former NFL All-Pro receiver Terrell Owens.

“I’ve wanted to bowl in this for a long time and it was everything I expected it to be,” said Betts. “It was a lot of fun. I’m a little disappointed, but you have to hand it to them. They (Paul and Barnes) did what they needed to do to win.”

The finals began with Jones and Betts beating the team of Grammy-nominated D.J. Khaled and 2016 PBA Player of the Year E.J. Tackett, 172-147. The Betts/Jones team then beat the team of Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson and 11-time Tour winner Sean Rash, 201-183, setting up the semifinal match with Weber and Owens.

Preceding the semifinal match was the Celebrity All-Star Clash that also included Paul’s Clippers teammates Austin Rivers and Luc Mbah a Moute as well as Black-ish star Miles Brown and actor JT Jackson. Betts dominated the best-ball competition, where the lowest count on a single shot was eliminated by throwing six consecutive strikes. He outlasted the nine-player field by beating Jackson who left a seven count in the final frame.

State Farm CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational

Lucky Strike LA Live, Los Angeles

Results from Friday’s ESPN telecast

Alternate Frame Doubles Format Stepladder Finals:

Match One: Tommy Jones/Mookie Betts def. EJ Tackett/DJ Khaled, 172-147.

Match Two: Jones/Betts def. Sean Rash/CJ Anderson, 201-183.

Semifinal: Jones/Betts def. Pete Weber/Terrell Owens, 177-153.

Championship: Chris Barnes/Chris Paul def. Jones/Betts, 187-179.

State Farm CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Winners:

2017 – Chris Barnes/Chris Paul

2016 – Pete Weber/Terrell Owens

2015 – Ronnie Russell/French Montana

2013 – Chris Barnes/Chris Hardwick

2012 – Pete Weber/Jerry Ferrara/Blake Griffin

2011 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2010 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2009 – Jason Couch/LeBron James