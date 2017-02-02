Columbia 300 Signs Wesley Low to Staff

Columbia 300 has announced that Wesley Low has been signed to its staff.

Low, a two-handed left-hander from Palmdale, Calif., is one of the top young bowlers in the nation. His accomplishments selection to Junior Team USA four times; gold medals in singles, doubles and team at the 2016 World Youth Championships (as well as the all-events and masters bronze medals), repeat championships in the 2015 and 2016 PBA Northwest/West Earl Anthony Memorial Regional, gold medals in team and all-events at the 2015 PABCON Youth Championships, team and all-events gold medals at the 2014 World Youth Championships (as well as silver medals in singles and masters, and bronze in doubles), the 2013 North Point Junior Gold U20 championship, and a team gold at the 2013 PABCON Youth Championships.

“I am excited to be joining Team C300 and bowling alongside Josh Blanchard, Jakob Butturff and Tom Hess,” Low said. “I’m extremely thankful to everyone at Ebonite International for the opportunity, and am excited for what the future has in store.”

Rob Gotchall, Manager of Players, Promotions and Events at Ebonite International, said Low is a key addition to the Columbia 300 staff.

“Wesley’s youthful energy and enthusiasm for the sport of bowling is a perfect fit for the Columbia 300 brand,” Gotchall said. “Columbia 300 fans are going to enjoy watching his exciting two-hand style as much as I look forward to working with him and watching him grow as a bowler.”

Low is currently a sophomore at Wichita State University, where he is a member of the men’s bowling team.