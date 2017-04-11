Collegiate Titles Set to Be Determined in Baton Rouge

ARLINGTON, Texas – Champions will be determined in three events – National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Women’s Bowling Championship, Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) and Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) – starting this week at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship will kick off the action at the River Center on April 13 as eight teams vie for the title. Qualifying and match play will take place April 13-15, and the championship round will be televised live on ESPNU on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Stephen F. Austin, the 2016 champion, seeks to defend its title and will be joined in the field by five-time NCAA champion Nebraska. Stephen F. Austin defeated Nebraska in last year’s best-of-seven Baker final, 4-3, after falling to the Cornhuskers in the 2015 title match, 4-2.

The ISC will be featured next as the top 24 men and 24 women will compete in a single-elimination bracket to determine the winner in each division. Qualifying and bracket play will take place April 18-19, while the semifinals and finals will be taped for broadcast April 22.

The women’s ISC finals will air May 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern, while the men’s championship round will air May 9, also at 8 p.m. Eastern. Both shows will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Sophomore Daniel Hanson of Robert Morris-Illinois returns to defend his ISC title in 2017 after qualifying through one of four sectional events held in March.

The ITC will include the top 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams in pursuit of the Helmer Cup. Qualifying and the opening rounds of the double-elimination match-play Baker bracket will be contested April 20, and the field will be narrowed to the top two teams in each division as bracket play continues April 21.

The men’s and women’s ITC finals will be taped for broadcast April 22. The women’s show will air on CBS Sports Network on May 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the men’s title match will be televised May 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The McKendree men and Webber International women claimed the titles in 2016, and both will be heading to Baton Rouge in 2017.

The Raising Cane’s River Center also will host the USBC Women’s Championships (April 23-July 10) and USBC Queens (May 17-23).

For more information on the NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship, visit BOWL.com/NCAABowl.

For more information on Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC. Visit BOWL.com/ISC to learn more about the Intercollegiate Singles Championships.

2017 NCAA WOMEN’S BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La., April 13-15

FIELD

Arkansas State, Jonesboro, Ark.; Fairleigh Dickinson, Teaneck, N.J.; Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, Md.; McKendree, Lebanon, Ill.; Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.; Sam Houston State, Huntsville, Texas; Stephen F. Austin, Nacogdoches, Texas; Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.

2017 INTERCOLLEGIATE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La., April 19-22

MEN’S FIELD

Calumet, Whiting, Ind.; Lawrence Tech, Southfield, Mich.; Lindenwood-Belleville, Belleville, Ill.; McKendree, Lebanon, Ill.; Midland, Fremont, Neb.; Morehead State, Morehead, Ky.; Newman, Wichita, Kan.; Notre Dame-Ohio, South Euclid, Ohio; Pikeville, Pikeville, Ky.; Robert Morris-Illinois, Chicago; Urbana, Urbana, Ohio; Webber International, Babson Park, Fla.; Wichita State, Wichita, Kan.; William Paterson, Wayne, N.J.; William Penn, Oskaloosa, Iowa; Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wis.

WOMEN’S FIELD

Grand View, Des Moines, Iowa; Lindenwood, St. Charles, Mo.; Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, Md.; McKendree, Lebanon, Ill.; Midland, Fremont, Neb.; Mount Mercy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Newman, Wichita, Kan.; Notre Dame-Ohio, South Euclid, Ohio; Pikeville, Pikeville, Ky.; St. Francis-Illinois, Joliet, Ill.; Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, Savannah, Ga.; Stephen F. Austin, Nacogdoches, Texas; Webber International, Babson Park, Fla.; Wichita State, Wichita, Kan.; Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wis.; Wright State, Dayton, Ohio

2017 INTERCOLLEGIATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La., April 18-19, 22

MEN’S FIELD

Ryan Ashby, Notre Dame-Ohio; Brandon Biondo, Wichita State; Michael Coffey, Lindenwood; Casey Cohagan, Notre Dame-Ohio; Andrew Dekowski, William Paterson; Bryan Dragotta, Lindenwood; Drew Fakler, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Armando Godoy, McKendree; Daniel Hanson, Robert Morris-Illinois; Scott Hill, Lindenwood-Belleville; Andrew Kopec, Cayuga CC; Nick Kross, Robert Morris-Illinois; William Mateffy, Minnesota State-Mankato; Nick Pate, Midland; Jayson Robarge, Lindenwood; Nicholas Scelfo, College of New Jersey; Joshua Schneider, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Tyler Scott, Saginaw Valley State; Ryan Stubblefield, Lindenwood; Joshua Taylor, California State-Fresno; Aaron Turner, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Nicco Vicari, Calumet; Dustin Zehner, Purdue; Mitchell Zierer, Wisconsin-Madison

WOMEN’S FIELD

Alyssa Balicki, Long Island; Kelly Belzeski, Nebraska; Christalynn Bonifacio, Emmanuel; Mattie Brandos, Robert Morris-Illinois; Sydney Brummett, Wichita State; Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt; Taylor Bulthuis, Webber International; Breanna Clemmer, McKendree; Estefania Cobo, Wichita State; Haley Cummings, Lindenwood; Rachel DeVillier, Florida State; Brooklyn Greene, Robert Morris-Illinois; Kelsey Hackbart, Duquesne; Hollyann Johansen, Wichita State; Samantha Laird, Hastings; Elizabeth Malley, Lindenwood; Jessica Mellott, McKendree; Alexandra Mosquera, Nebraska; Hannah Munson, Grand View; Alexis Neuer, Delaware State; Jordan Newham, Vanderbilt; Abby Ragsdale, St. Francis-Illinois; Jacqueline Rhoda, Maryland Eastern Shore; Stephanie Schwartz, Stephen F. Austin