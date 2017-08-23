Coldwater, Ohio to Host PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup Series Finale This Weekend

COLDWATER, Ohio – Coldwater, Ohio, a community of 4,400 residents, will be the focal point of the bowling world this weekend when 16-lane Pla-Mor Lanes hosts the 10th annual Kenn-Feld Group Classic, one of the Professional Bowlers Association’s most anticipated events of 2017.

Many of the world’s premier players are headed to western Ohio for the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup season finale, where points leader EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., will try to hold off Dom Barrett of England; Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., and Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., in the battle for $20,000 in Storm Cup bonus prize money in the final event on the 2017 PBA Xtra Frame Tour schedule.

The entire tournament will be covered live, exclusively by PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. Xtra Frame is a subscription-based video-streaming service, available on a three-day plan for special price of $2.99 (good for this weekend only), 30-day plan for $7.99 and full year XF Season Ticket plan for equivalent of about $1.25 a week. Visit xtraframe.tv for details.

Tackett, PBA’s reigning player of the year and the Tour’s only three-time PBA Tour title-winner in 2017, holds a modest nine-point lead in the Storm Cup points race over England’s Barrett, while Kent and Allen both remain mathematically in contention. In addition to the Storm Cup points race, bowling fans across America and around the world also will be watching Coldwater and Pla-Mor Lanes Saturday and Sunday to see who in a world-class field of players will emerge as the PBA’s Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic champion, winning $10,000 and a PBA Tour title.

Among the players entered in Coldwater is defending champion Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., and PBA Hall of Famers Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., and Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla. Other PBA Tour champions in the sold-out field include Brad Angelo of Lockport, N.Y.; Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz.; Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla.; Graham Fach of Canada; Tom Hess of Urbandale, Iowa; Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio; Chris Loschetter of Avon, Ohio; Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla.; Jake Peters of Henderson, Nev.; Kurt Pilon of Warren, Mich.; Ronnie Russell of Marion, Ind.; Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Mich.; Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla., and Dave Wodka of Beavercreek, Ohio.

Mix the established champions into a field of talented young players who are out to make a name for themselves in PBA competition, and you have the makings for an exciting conclusion to PBA’s Xtra Frame Tour season.

The Kenn-Feld Group Classic gets underway on Friday, Aug. 25, with a practice session for tournament players at 2 p.m., followed by pro-am squads at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. when Coldwater area grassroots league bowlers – men, women, kids, seniors – can bowl with PBA stars for their own prizes. For pro-am information, call Pla-Mor Lanes at 419-678-3113.

Competition begins with three eight-game qualifying squads on Saturday at 8 a.m., 1:30 and 7 p.m. The top one-third of the field after eight games will advance to a four-game cashers round Sunday at 10 a.m., after which the top 16 will bowl an additional three games at 12:30 p.m. Based on 15-game pinfall totals, the top eight will bowl two more games to determine the top four stepladder finalists. The finals will take place at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

PBA XTRA FRAME KENN-FELD GROUP CLASSIC

Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 25-27 (all times Eastern)



Friday, Aug. 25

2 p.m. – Practice session

5:30 and 8:30 p.m. – Pro-am squads



Saturday, Aug. 26

8 a.m. – A Squad, 8 qualifying games

1:30 p.m. – B Squad, 8 qualifying games

7 p.m. – C Squad, 8 qualifying games

Top 32 players after 8 games advances to Sunday’s cashers round



Sunday, Aug. 27

10 a.m. – Cashers round, 4 games (top 16 after 12 games advance to Round of 16)

12:30 p.m. – Round of 16, three games (top 8 based on 15 games advance to Round of 8)

2 p.m. – Round of 8, two games (top 4 based on 17 games advance to stepladder finals)

3:30 p.m. – Top four stepladder finals

PBA XTRA FRAME STORM CUP POINTS LEADERS

(Players with 25 or more points after six of seven events; 25 points awarded to winner, 19 to second place, 18 to third, etc. through 20th place. Bonus prize money payable at the end of the season will include $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place, $8,000 for third, $7,000 for fourth and $5,000 for fifth place.)

1, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 83.

2, Dom Barrett, England, 74.

3, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 69.

4, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 68.

5, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 54.

6, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 49.

7, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 47.

8, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 45.

9, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 39.

10 (tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 37.

12, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 36.

13, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 32.

14, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 28.

15 (tie), Francois Lavoie, Canada, and Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 27.

17, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 26.

18, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 25.