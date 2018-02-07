Cincinnati to Host 2024 USBC Women’s Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – Western Bowl Strike and Spare will be the host center when the 2024 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships takes place in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau teamed with Western Bowl for the winning proposal to bring the annual tournament to Cincinnati for third time. Western Bowl has 68 lanes for competition.

“To bring an event with such a rich history to Cincinnati is a tremendous opportunity, and Western Bowl Strike and Spare will be a great venue,” said Mike Laatsch, interim president and CEO for the Cincinnati USA CVB. “Cincinnati has so much to offer bowlers during their time in our city, and we’re looking forward to working with the USBC and the team at Western Bowl to create an exciting and memorable experience.”

The USBC Women's Championships is the world's largest annual participatory sporting event for women. More than 16,000 bowlers compete each year, and along with family and friends provide a major economic boost to the host community.

“We are moving around the country again, and from 2019-2024 we will visit Wichita, Las Vegas, Chicago, Reno and, now, Cincinnati,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “Cincinnati is a great bowling town and will deliver an incredible experience for our bowlers.”

The first Women’s Championships was held in 1916 in St. Louis and eight teams took part. Cincinnati was the second host city of the storied event, which took place at the Cincinnati Armory in 1918. It would return to Cincinnati in 1938, when Cressler Bowling Palace played host to 741 teams.

The event will head to Reno, Nevada, in 2018, and then will celebrate its 100th edition in 2019 when the tournament takes place in Wichita, Kansas. The tournament will visit Las Vegas (2020), Addison, Illinois (2021), Reno (2022) and Las Vegas (2023) before reaching Cincinnati.

Go to BOWL.com/WomensChamp to learn more about the Women’s Championships.