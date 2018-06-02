Ciminelli Again Paces PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open Qualifiers

JONESBORO, Ark. (June 2, 2018) – For the second year in a row, Ryan Ciminelli of Clarence, N.Y., led qualifiers in the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center into Sunday’s cashers round, averaging 225.75 for Saturday’s first eight games.

Ciminelli, a 32-year-old lefthander and seven-time PBA Tour title winner, rolled games of 253, 209, 190, 215, 233, 243, 228 and 235 for a 1,806 pinfall total, taking the qualifying lead in the final game by 12 pins over amateur Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tenn. Defending Jonesboro champion Francois Lavoie of Canada was third with 1,782 pins as the top 35 top qualifiers advanced to Sunday’s five-game cashers round.

Lavoie defeated Ciminelli, 224-152, to win the 2017 Greater Jonesboro Open title.

The top 35 qualifiers will bowl in Sunday’s five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 3:45 p.m. All times are Central. All of Sunday’s action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. In addition to monthly and annual subscription packages, a three-day subscription is available for only $3.99 (visit xtraframe.tv to sign up).

The Jonesboro Open is the third of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour tournaments that are part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule in 2018.

PBA XTRA FRAME GREATER JONESBORO OPEN

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center, Jonesboro, Ark., Saturday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top 35 advance to cashers round)

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 1,806.

2, n-Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,794.

3, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,782.

4, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,768.

5, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,762.

6, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 1,756.

7, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,755.

8, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,734.

9, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,729.

10, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,716.

11 (tie), Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., and Mitch Hupe, Towanda, Kan., 1,696.

13, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,694.

14, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,689.

15 (tie), Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., and Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,672.

17 (tie), Tyler Corbin, Corinth, Miss, and Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,671.

19, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 1,664.

20, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,662.

21 (tie), Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., and Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 1,660.

23, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,657.

24, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, CA, 1,655.

25, Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., 1,652.

26, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,651.

27, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,648.

28 (tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,644.

30, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,639.

31, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,632.

32, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,627.

33, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 1,625.

34, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,623.

34, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,623.

Failed to Advance:

36, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,621.

37, Billy Rogers, Dallas, Texas, 1,619.

38, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 1,613.

39, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,606.

40, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,602.

41 (tie), Shawn Maldonado, Houston, and Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 1,597.

43, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,589.

44 (tie), Jean Perez, Puerto Rico; n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., and Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,587.

47, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,585.

48, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,583.

49, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,581.

49, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,581.

51, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,573.

52 (tie), Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, and Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,572.

54, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 1,564.

55, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,563.

56 (tie), n-Michael Dailey, Memphis, Tenn., and Zakary Edgerton, Greenville, Texas, 1,561.

58, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 1,557.

59, Curt Dupre IV, Destrehan, La., 1,556.

60, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 1,548.

61 (tie), Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas; Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,544.

64, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,540.

65, Quinton Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,539.

66, s-n-Jeff Atkins, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 1,535.

67, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,533.

68, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,529.

69, n-Brenden Williams, Springfield, Mo., 1,527.

70, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 1,522.

71, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,514.

72, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,511.

73, Ahmad Muad Mohd Fishor, Malaysia, 1,505.

74, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,504.

75, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,500.

76, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,498.

77, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,497.

78, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,495.

79, n-Will Hoge, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,491.

80, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,489.

81, Thomas Rash, Longview, Tex., 1,473.

82, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,460.

83, n-Chase Valenzuela, Little Rock, Ark., 1,450.

84, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,448.

85, n-Trey Brand, Newcastle, Okla., 1,446.

86, n-Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,422.

87, Hunter Brooks IV, Smyrna, Tenn., 1,417.

88, n-Elijah Felling, Greenbriar, Ark., 1,410.

89 (tie), Joshua Garrard, Mustang, Okla., and n-Brad Brooks, N. Little Rock, Ark., 1,403.

91, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 1,388.

92, Samuel Bratton, Santa Fe, Tenn., 1,384.

93, Donnie Benson, Newalla, Okla., 1,383.

94, Darren Comardelle, Gretna, La., 1,371.

95, n-Skyler Pemberton, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,369.

96, Joey Burruel, Glendale, Ariz., 1,361.

97, n-Justin Neuhard, West Plains, Mo., 1,348.

98, n-Michael Liggett, Tullahoma, Tenn., 1,338.

99, James Mayer, Richmond, Texas, 1,334.

100, n-Blake Hall, Lake City, Ark, 1,331.

101, n-Andrew Marks, Conway, Ark., 1,314.

102, n-Eddie Klingensmith, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,258.

103, n-Michael Lane, Independence, Mo., 1,241.

104, Lynn Martin, Tupelo, Mis., 1,175.

105, Charles Combs, Yukon, Okla., 1,104.