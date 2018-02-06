Chris Via Tops PBA Tournament of Champions PTQ, 80-Player Field Set

FAIRLAWN, Ohio -- Two-time PBA regional titlist Chris Via, a two-handed player from Springfield, Ohio, led a field of 27 players earning spots in the PBA Tournament of Champions after Monday’s pre-tournament qualifier at AMF Riviera Lanes, completing the field of 80 competitors who will battle for the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season’s first major title.

The TOC field will include 53 PBA Tour winners in addition to those players advancing through the PTQ. Those competing in the PTQ did not have a PBA Tour title but were eligible for the qualifier by virtue of being PBA regional winners.

Via, a current member of Team USA and a three-time Collegiate All-American, topped the qualifier with a 1,809 eight-game pinfall total (226 average), 56 pins ahead of Cristian Azcona of Puerto Rico, a three-time regional titlist, in second with 1,753. Via adds his name to the list of two-handers who will be competing in the TOC that also includes Jason Belmonte, Jesper Svensson, Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, Osku Palermaa and Shawn Maldonado, who finished seventh in the qualifier.

After Tuesday’s practice session, scheduled for 2-4 p.m. ET, TOC week continues with the “King of Bowling” Challenge in the ground-breaking live streaming event on Facebook Live featuring reigning title holder 10-time Tour winner Wes Malott taking on challenger four-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte at 6:30 p.m. The best-of-three-game match will be available by visiting the PBA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ProfessionalBowlersAssociation/.

All preliminary TOC rounds will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame beginning with first round qualifying Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

For the complete TOC entry list visit https://www.pba.com/Rosters/Details/2519

PBA TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

AMF Riviera Lanes, Fairlawn, Ohio, Monday

Pre-tournament Qualifying Round Results

(after 8 games. Players advancing to the PBA Tournament of Champions which begins with Wednesday’s first round qualifying)

1, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,809.

2, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,753.

3, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,735.

4, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,727.

5, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 1,719.

6, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,704.

7, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,686.

8, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 1,679.

9, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,651.

10, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,643.

11, Matthew O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,630.

12, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,629.

13, Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 1,617.

14, Michael Clark Jr, Cleveland, Ohio, 1,611.

15, Joe Bailey, Wooster, Ohio, 1,607.

16, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,605.

17, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,599.

18, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,597.

19, Kyle Mayberry, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, 1,595.

20, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,593.

21, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,562.

22, JT Jackson, Sherman Oaks, Calif., 1,537.

23, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,527.

24, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,522.

25, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 1,513.

26, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,502.

27, Aaron Lorincz, Center Line, Mich., 1,491.