Chris Barnes, Tommy Jones Retire from Team USA

ARLINGTON, Texas - For the last decade, Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, and Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, South Carolina, have been staples of the Team USA program and regulars on the medal stand at events across the globe.

The two recently helped the United States to a tournament-best eight-medal performance at the 2018 World Bowling Men's Championships in Hong Kong, and the event will mark their last as members of Team USA.

After a combined 27 years on Team USA, Barnes and Jones have decided to retire from the program, though both will continue to compete professionally.

Barnes, a 48-year-old right-hander, is a 16-time Team USA member, while Jones, a 40-year-old right-hander, has made 11 appearances on the team. Jones also spent one year on Junior Team USA.

Barnes and Jones have won dozens of medals competing for Team USA, and their success together includes four world championships - three in the coveted five-player team event (2008, 2010 and 2017) and one doubles title (2017).

The duo will be recognized during a special Team USA celebration at the 2019 USBC Convention in Las Vegas. The upcoming Convention is scheduled for April 29-May 2.

"Chris and Tommy are icons in our sport and two of the most decorated players in Team USA history," USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. "We are extremely proud of the team's success over the years and grateful for their contributions. We look forward to the opportunity to thank them for their dedication to the program."

The 2019 edition of Team USA will be determined next week at the USBC Team USA Trials in Las Vegas. All competitors will bowl on five different lane conditions over five days at the Gold Coast Bowling Center.

