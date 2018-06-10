Chris Barnes Paces PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open Qualifying

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 9, 2018) – Recently-inducted Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, averaged 240.5 for eight games to lead the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open at the end of qualifying Saturday at South Plains Lanes.

Barnes, an 18-time PBA Tour title winner who hasn’t won since 2015, rolled games of 276, 254, 217, 235, 258, 279, 215 and 190 – his only sub-200 game - for a 1,942 pinfall total and a nine-pin lead over Roger Petrin of Arlington, Texas.

Petrin, 27, is a fifth-year PBA member who has won three regional titles, but is still trying for his first PBA Tour title. Barnes, a 20-year PBA member, and Petrin are among the several Wichita State University collegiate bowlers in the field of 121.

In third place heading into Sunday’s cashers round is two-handed player Shawn Maldonado of Houston with 1,909 pins. Former PBA Players of the Year EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., with a 1,906 total, and Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill., at 1,904, rounded out the top five as the 40 high qualifiers advanced to the cashers round were

After the six-game cashers round, the top 16 based on 14-game pinfall totals will advance to an eight-game modified round-robin match play round. The top four after 22 games will advance to the stepladder finals. At stake Sunday is a $12,500 first prize and a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member.

Sunday’s cashers round, match play and stepladder finals will be live-streamed on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel at 8:30 a.m., 12:15 and 4:15 p.m. CDT, respectively. Monthly and annual Xtra Frame subscription packages are available for $7.99 and $64.99, respectively, through June 29. Three-day passes for $3.99 are available through June 25. Visit xtraframe.tv to enroll. After June 29, FloSports subscription rates will apply.

The Lubbock Sports Open is the fourth of eight PBA Xtra Frame events that are part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule. The next Xtra Frame event will be the PBA Parkside Lanes Open June 30-July 1 at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Ill., launching PBA’s new relationship with FloBowling.com.

PBA XTRA FRAME LUBBOCK SPORTS OPEN presented by Ebonite

South Plains Lanes, Lubbock, Texas, June 9

Final Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top advance to Sunday’s cashers round):

1, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,924.

2, Roger Petrin, Arlington, Texas, 1,915.

3, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,909.

4, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,906.

5, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,904.

6, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,902.

7, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,886.

8, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,883.

9, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,879.

10, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 1,867.

11, n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 1,856.

12, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,852.

13, Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 1,849.

14, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,826.

15 (tie), Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., and n-Deo Benard, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,821.

17, n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,820.

18, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,813.

19, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,807.

20 (tie), s-Martin Bedford, Gasport, N.Y., and Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 1,803.

22, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,799.

23, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,794.

24, Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 1,790.

25, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,783.

26, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 1,779.

27, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,778.

28, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,776.

29, Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, 1,754.

30, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 1,750.

31, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,744.

32 (tie), Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., and Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,740.

34 (tie), Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, and n-Zachary Harvey, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,738.

36, Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 1,737.

37, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,734.

38, Michael Smith, Centennial, Colo., 1,733.

39, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,729.

40, Mitch Hupé, Canada, 1,726.

Failed to advance:

41, n-Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 1,721.

42, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,715.

43 (tie), Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., and Billy Rogers, Dallas, Texas, 1,712.

45, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,710.

46, n-Victor de la Garza Jr., Mexico, 1,707.

47, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,705.

48, Donald Davis Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,698.

49, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,693.

50 (tie), Jonathan Lawson, Canyon, Texas, and n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,689.

52 (tie), Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, and n-Scotty Pope Jr., Odessa, Texas, 1,683.

54, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,682.

55, Brian Burkett, Ennis, Texas, 1,671.

56, n-Mitchell Whitehead, Sachse, Texas, 1,669.

57, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,666.

58 (tie), Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and n-Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 1,662.

60 (tie), Clint Land, Houston, and Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,658.

62, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 1,651.

63, n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,647.

64, n-Nick Burgess, Jersey Village, 1,646.

65, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,645.

66, s-Mark Waters, Plainview, Texas, 1,641.

67 (tie), Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., and Scotty Scott, Wylie, Texas, 1,639.

69, Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,635.

70, n-Dalton Kimzey, Lubbock, Texas, 1,633.

70, Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,633.

72, Donnie Benson, Newalla, Okla., 1,632.

73, n-Kevin Pennington, Amarillo, Texas, 1,624.

74, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,621.

75, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,616.

76, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,610.

77, Brett Cooper, Denver, 1,608.

78, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,607.

79, Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,581.

80, Jeffrey Wertz, Plainview, Texas, 1,579.

81, William Grant, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,568.

82, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,563.

83 (tie), Harley Deckert, Odessa, Texas, and Kenneth Harlan, Lubbock, Texas, 1,557.

85, CJ Kirchner, Cartersville, Ill., 1,544.

86, Guillermo Espinosa, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,539.

87, n-Alberto Mirasole, Abilene, Texas, 1,534.

88 (tie), Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., and Carlos Fourzan, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,528.

90, Dave Chubb, Farmington, N.M., 1,522.

91, Eric Altenburg, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,518.

92, Dylan Macon, Amarillo, Texas, 1,516.

93, Christopher Hull, Odessa, Texas, 1,512.

94 (tie), Lee White, Odessa, Texas, and n-Madeleine McDuff, Katy, Texas, 1,495.

96, Michael Gallagher, Midland, Texas, 1,487.

97, n-Brandi Stephens, Lubbock, Tex., 1,484.

98, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,474.

99, John Reichert, Dalhart, Texas, 1,471.

100, Richard VanHorn, Carlsbad, N.M., 1,469.

101, n-Stan McClain, Rosenberg, Texas, 1,467.

102, n-Cole Schroyer, Stanton, Texas, 1,464.

103, n-Bradley Harvey, Albuquerque, NM, 1,459.

104, Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,449.

105, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,448.

106, n-Alec Willingham, Midland, Tex., 1,437.

107 (tie), Shane Martin, Lubbock, Texas, and n-Austin Williams, Odessa, Texas, 1,415.

109, Alan Blankenship, Denison, Texas, 1,413.

110, n-Tylor Babcock, Amarillo, Tex., 1,409.

111, Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, 1,408.

112, Don Blankenship, Odessa, Texas, 1,396.

113, Jorge Gutierrez, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,366.

114, n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, 1,349.

115, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,348.

116, Doug Chap, Katy, Texas, 1,330.

117, n-Jason Thomas, Wylie, Texas, 1,308.

118, n-Kurt Stuve, Carlsbad, N.M., 1,262.

119, n-Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas, 1,198.

120, Phillip Scoggins, Midland, Texas, 1,179.

121, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 986 (withdrew).

300 Games: Nick Pate, Ahmad Muad Mohd, Andrew Anderson.