Chicago Area Will Host 2021 USBC Women’s Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships will head to the Chicago area in 2021, with Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois, to be the host center.

The site was determined through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process, and the DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau (DCVB) teamed with Stardust Bowl to deliver the proposal selected by USBC.

“We worked with USBC and Stardust Bowl on the Junior Gold Championships in 2015 and are excited to bring the USBC Women’s Championships to DuPage County,” Beth Marchetti, Executive Director of the DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “This is simply a great opportunity for us to showcase the area to thousands of visitors and generate significant economic impact for our communities.”

Stardust Bowl is the largest bowling center in Illinois with 84 lanes. It has been the host of many national events, including the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2015 Junior Gold Championships. It has been a host center of the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships sectional events many times.

“We’re thrilled to host an event that has such a great history,” Stardust Bowl owner Henry Barber said. “I know the competitors in the 2021 Women’s Championships will have a great time in DuPage County and our staff will be excited to welcome women bowlers from throughout the country to our center.”

The first Women’s Championships was held in 1916 in St. Louis and the event made its first stop in Illinois when Chicago was host to the 1920 event. It has made appearances in Peoria, Illinois (1933), had a second stop in Chicago (1935) and was in Quad Cities, co-hosted by Illinois and Iowa, in 1998.

Before the Women’s Championships returns to the Midwest and Stardust Bowl in 2021, it will be in Reno, Nevada, in 2018, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Wichita, Kansas, in 2019, and head to Las Vegas in 2020.

“Participants have asked us to take the Women’s Championships to venues throughout the country, particularly the Midwest, and we will make that happen over the next four years,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “Henry Barber and his team at Stardust Bowl know what it takes to deliver a successful event and, along with the DuPage CVB, will be gracious hosts when the Women’s Championships hits the Chicago area.”

Go to BOWL.com/WomensChamp to learn more about the USBC Women’s Championships and go to DiscoverDuPage.com for more information on DuPage County.