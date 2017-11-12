Cheetah Match Play Pairings Set, Svensson Dominant

Animal pattern qualifying rounds for the PBA World Championship conclude Sunday with the 10-game Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com round. After the Scorpion round, the top 49 players based on 40 games in the four animal pattern stages will bowl another five games on each of the four animal patterns Monday and Tuesday.

The 60-game pinfall totals will determine the five players who will compete for the PBA World Championship on Sunday, Nov. 19 (live streamed on ESPN3, taped for delayed telecast on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. EST).

Competition in the four animal pattern events will continue with single-elimination match play rounds on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15-16, to reduce the top 16 qualifiers in each of those events to four players for match play-style finals. All match play rounds will be covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel (visit xtraframe.tv for subscription information). All four animal pattern finals will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 18, live on ESPN3 and recorded for delayed telecast on ESPN.

Here are the pairings for the Cheetah match play rounds:

PBA CHEETAH CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY PBA CHALLENGE MOBILE GAME

(A part of the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. PST

Round of 16 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play)

Match 1 – Thomas Larsen, Denmark, vs. Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa.

Match 2 – Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., vs. Francois Louw, South Africa.

Match 3 – Sam Cooley, Australia, vs. Kim Bolleby, Thailand.

Match 4 – Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., vs. Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J.

Match 5 – Andrew Cain, Phoenix, vs. Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Match 6 – Jason Belmonte, Australia, vs. Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia.

Match 7 – Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., vs. Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas.

Match 8 – Graham Fach, Canada, vs. Jesper Svensson, Sweden.

Round of 8 (best-of-three-game single-elimination match play, 1:30 p.m.; four winners advance to Chameleon Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 4:15 p.m.)

Match 1 – Larsen-O’Neill winner vs. Ford-Louw winner.

Match 2 – Cooley-Bolleby winner vs. Pepe-Bohn winner.

Match 3 – Cain-Ciminelli winner vs. Belmonte-Ismail winner.

Match 4 – Duke-Simonsen winner vs. Fach-Svensson winner.

LANETALK SAYS SWEDEN’S JESPER SVENSSON HAD 36-PIN EDGE ON WSOB IX FIELD

LaneTalk, PBA’s statistical analysis partner, continues to track detailed performance data for a variety of aspects of WSOB IX. Among the tidbits gleaned from Saturday’s Cheetah Championship qualifying, led by Sweden’s Jesper Svensson, were the following factoids as the 22-year-old left-handed two-hander became the only player to qualify in the top 16 in all three animal pattern qualifiers thus far:

— The field of 195 players knocked down a total of 416,522 pins (compared to 422,367 pins for the Shark 45 round and 412,799 pins for the Chameleon 39 round). The field’s composite average was 215.81.

— The high score in the Cheetah round was 300 (by eight players); the low game was 109.

— The entire field’s strike percentage was 57.55. First shots resulted in splits 6.53% of the time and non-strike shots resulted in single-pin spares 23.28% of the time.

— The field had an 89.02% “clean frame” average, converting “makeable” spares 84.24% of the time.

Some of Cheetah qualifying leader Jesper Svensson’s stats vs. the field included:

— An average of 251.9, 36.1 pins better than the field at large;

— His strike percentage was 78.26%, more than 20% higher than the full field;

— Svensson had a 94% “clean frame” average and, converted 94.74% of his “makeable” spares.

Another LaneTalk tidbit clearly illustrated the preferred angle of attack in the Cheetah round. Playing an extreme outside angle to the pocket, the field-at-large put 100 first shots into the gutter. For the Chameleon round, the field of 195 threw a modest total of 15 “gutter balls” while the Shark round produced only seven by the entire field over 10 games.

SPARE SHOOTING PLAGUES MOOKIE BETTS IN ROLLER COASTER CHEETAH ROUND

Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts posted his highest scoring round in PBA WSOB competition in Saturday’s Cheetah qualifying round, but inconsistent spare shooting prevented it from being significantly better.

“I missed a lot of spares. A lot,” Betts said after bowling games of 210, 256, 198, 246 and 184 for his first five games followed by 228, 170, 219, 193 and 174 for his second five games.

For the complete Cheetah round, Betts averaged a personal-best 207.8, improving his 30-game average to 206.43. But he wasn’t pleased.

“I turned a couple of 190s into 170s because of (missed spares),” Betts said. “I’d sometimes get to a pair of lanes where I didn’t figure out the condition until the sixth or seventh frame. You can’t do that against these guys.”

The 33-foot application of oil – the shortest of the PBA’s World Series animal pattern oil applications, also played into Betts’ spare shooting woes because less oil on the back end of a 60-foot lane creates more room for a ball to hook.

“When I can throw the ball straight, I’m pretty good with spares,” Betts said, “but with this short pattern hooking a little more, it changed things a bit for me. It’s something I need to work on.”

NEXT ON XTRA FRAME: PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CASHERS’ ROUND BEGINS

Xtra Frame’s extensive coverage of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Resorts Reno Properties, moves into an important phase Monday when the four-part cashers’ round of the PBA World Championship begins. The PBA World Championship is the final major of the 2017 season and the first major to be a part of the new 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule.

The PBA World Championship is down to a field of 49 after 40 games – 10 games each on the PBA Chameleon 39, Shark 45, Cheetah 33 and Scorpion 42 oiling patterns. All 49 players will now bowl another five games on each of the four oiling patterns Monday and Tuesday with the five leaders after 60 demanding games advancing to the World Championship finals, which will be contested on Sunday, Nov. 19 at noon PST (live on ESPN3, taped for telecast on ESPN on New Year’s Eve day at 3 p.m. EST.

Fans can follow the World Championship’s final qualifying stages through the “live scoring” feature on pba.com, and Xtra Frame subscribers can gain additional insights through pre- and post-round coverage of cashers’ round Monday and Tuesday. Here’s the projected schedule heading into the start of the new week. All times are Pacific:

Monday – PBA World Championship cashers’ round, Chameleon 39 round (five games), 1 p.m.; Shark 45 round (five games), 5 p.m.

Tuesday – PBA World Championship cashers’ round, Cheetah 33 round (five games), 1 p.m.; Scorpion 42 round (five games), 5 p.m.

Xtra Frame subscriptions are available in a variety of packages: three-day ($3.99), 30-day ($7.99) and Xtra Frame Season Ticket (a full-year’s coverage at an average cost of $1.25 per week) subscriptions are available by visiting “xtraframe.tv” and clicking on the “subscribe now” link.