Chase Kaufman Awarded 2018 IBMA Chuck Pezzano Media Scholarship

Lawrence Technological University Sophomore Takes Home Top Prize

The International Bowling Media Association is pleased to announce the winner of their 2018 IBMA Chuck Pezzano Media Scholarship, Chase Kaufman, of Swartz Creek, MI. The scholarship was announced during the International Bowl Expo Awards Luncheon held at the Paris Hotel on June 19, 2018. Among a long list of candidates, the Lawrence Technological University sophomore was awarded the $5,000 scholarship based on his qualifications and essay.

Kaufman holds a 3.95 GPA, and is studying Media Communications. He is also a member of the Lawrence Tech Men's Bowling Team. In addition to his impressive academics, Kaufman finds time to produce and provide commentary for live streaming videos covering local bowling tournaments. "I am honored and thrilled to receive such a meaningful scholarship," said an excited Kaufman.

The Scholarship is available to high school or collegiate bowlers (of any skill level) who expresses a desire to pursue a career in bowling journalism. The scholarship, which is presented by the Billiard & Bowling Institute of America, is meant to help identify tomorrow's bowling writers among today's youth. "In addition to providing the scholarship to a deserving student," said Keith Hamilton, president of IBMA, "the critically important message is designed to emphasize that a full or part-time career in the bowling industry is entirely possible." Through the scholarship, the association is working hard to ensure that the industry will continue to receive quality media coverage from a dedicated group of journalists, both now and well into the future.

The deadline for the 2019 scholarship application is April 30, 2019.

Applications can be submitted after January 1, 2019. To register, and/or to obtain more information about the scholarship, feel free to visit www.bowlingmedia.org/scholarships