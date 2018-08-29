Champions Crowned at 2018 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – Champions have been announced at the 2018 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships, which recently welcomed United States Bowling Congress Youth members to the Dallas area as part of the Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brands of Ebonite International.

The 2018 event was held at Cityview Lanes in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 12-13, 20-22 and 28-29. Bowlers competed for titles in four-player team, doubles, singles and all-events competition in four age-based divisions – 20-and-under, 15-and-under, 12-and-under, 10-and-under – with separate divisions for boys and girls. There also were optional handicap divisions in each event.

Ryan Winters of Livonia, Michigan, capped his Youth Open Championships career by winning his third consecutive U20 all-events title. Winters, a Junior Team USA member in 2018, posted sets of 730 in doubles, 714 in team and 702 in singles for a winning score of 2,146.

Olivia Farwell of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, and Alexis Neuer of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, successfully defended their doubles title in the girls U20 division, winning with a 1,371 total. Farwell, who will be a Junior Team USA member in 2019, led the way with a 750 series, while Neuer, who’s on Junior Team USA 2018, added 621.

Madison Janack of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, rolled one of eight 300 games at the Youth Open Championships to claim the girls U20 singles title with a 716 total. Janack, also a member of Junior Team USA in 2018, had games of 190 and 226 before connecting for her perfect game.

Perfect games also were rolled by Zachary Burkhalter of Winona, Minnesota; Zachary Carter of Portage, Indiana; Cameron Hurwitz of Rochester, New York; Jordan Malott of Austin, Texas; Tyler Michel of Chesapeake, Virginia; Manuel Sanchez of Chicago; and Zach Singer of Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Houston’s Christian Garcia captured two titles in the U15 boys division, taking all-events with a 2,106 total and singles with a 752 set.

In the U15 girls division, Jennifer Loredo of Fresno, California, claimed three titles. The U15 girls champion at the 2017 Junior Gold Championships helped California’s Nor Cal Rockstars to the team title with a 2,544 total. Loredo was joined by Alyssa Alexander, Jimmy Hunter and Harley Shene.

Loredo would team with Alexander to win the girls doubles title with a 1,338 score. Loredo rolled a 679 series in the effort, and Alexander added 659. Loredo added sets of 684 in team and 650 in singles to also win girls all-events with 2,013.

Karina Capron of Fremont, Nebraska, put together a similar effort as she collected three titles in the U12 girls division.

Capron, the 2017 U12 Junior Gold champion and 2018 runner-up, defended her doubles title with Keira Magsam, though they shared the 2018 title with their teammates, Paige Matiasek and Avery Domaguin, as both pairs posted 1,176 scores.

Capron won the singles title with 699, and she added scores of 599 in team and 572 in doubles to win all-events with 1,870.

In U10, Camden Malott of Austin, Texas, rolled to a second consecutive doubles title, but he did so alongside a different partner. Malott captured this year’s title with Gage Baker of Yorba Linda, California, after taking the 2017 title with Jack Tebeau. Malott led the way with 556, while Baker added 488 for a 1,044 total.

Malott and Baker also would help Bohn & Crew 15 to the U10 team title with a 1,938 total. They were joined in the effort by Donaven Kline and Ronin Rivera.

William Cunningham of Newark, New Jersey, won three titles across two age divisions. He teamed with Jake Diaz of Manalapan, New Jersey, to win U12 doubles with a 1,334 total, and he claimed the U10 boys singles (657) and all-events (1,872) titles. Cunningham also captured the handicap title in each of the three events.

A total of 230 four-player teams competed at the 2018 event, which featured more than 1,100 bowlers competing for scholarship money.

The 2019 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships will head to Detroit. The tournament will be held on select dates from July 11-28. Registration will open for the 2019 event on Dec. 1, 2018.

The Youth Open is a non-qualifying tournament open to any USBC Youth member. The event is held in the same city as the Junior Gold Championships to allow youth bowlers the opportunity to compete in each event.

To learn more about the Bowling.com Youth Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/YouthOpen.

2018 BOWLING.COM YOUTH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Cityview Lanes, Fort Worth, Texas

CHAMPIONS

U20 Team

Scratch – Mean Lean Bowling Machines (Dylan Mishak, Bryce Oliver, Andrew Sacks, Paul Sacks), Vandalia, Ohio, 2,693

Handicap – Amarillo’s Best (Elijah Sledge, Christopher Woolsey, Keith White, Jordan Womble), Amarillo, Texas, 2,957

U20 Doubles

Scratch – Jeromey Hodsdon, Sauk City, Wis./Andrew Olson, Sun Prairie, Wis., 1,428

Handicap – Hannah Middaugh/Levi Nix, Jamestown, N.D., 1,534

Girls Scratch – Olivia Farwell, Elizabethtown, Pa./Alexis Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 1,371

Girls Handicap – Alyssa Harris/Kiersten Moore, Greencastle, Ind., 1,468

U20 Singles

Boys Scratch – Shane Rusinek, Canton, Mich., 781

Boys Handicap – Marcel Mullen, Hastings, Neb., 806

Girls Scratch – Madison Janack, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 716

Girls Handicap – Hannah Middaugh, Jamestown, N.D., 782

U20 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Ryan Winters, Livonia, Mich., 2,146

Boys Handicap – Eliseo Cobos, Brownsville, Texas, 2,366

Girls Scratch – Kristin Hilker, Grand Prairie, Texas, 2,001

Girls Handicap – Hannah Middaugh, Jamestown, N.D., 2,254

U15 Team

Scratch – Nor Cal Rockstars (Alyssa Alexander, Jimmy Hunter, Jennifer Loredo, Harley Shene), Fresno, Calif., 2,544

Handicap – Michigan Pepsi All-Stars (Kadence Bottrall, Anna Maxwell, Omani Morales, Karli Van Duinen), Dorr, Mich., 2,831

U15 Doubles

Scratch – Jorrel Morris, Pinole, Calif./Melanie Katen, San Jose, Calif., 1,411

Handicap – Daniel Hong/Stephanie Hong, Fullerton, Calif., 1,496

Girls Scratch – Alyssa Alexander, Fremont, Calif./Jennifer Loredo, Fresno, Calif., 1,338

Girls Handicap – Jessica Hamlin/Kimberlyn Hamlin, Arlington, Texas, 1,402

U15 Singles

Boys Scratch – Christian Garcia, Houston, 752

Boys Handicap – Gilbert Morales, Brownsville, Texas, 851

Girls Scratch – Jillian Martin, Stow, Ohio, 662

Girls Handicap – Lexia Nix, Valley City, N.D., 771

U15 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Christian Garcia, Houston, 2,106

Boys Handicap – Gilbert Morales, Brownsville, Texas, 2,411

Girls Scratch – Jennifer Loredo, Fresno, Calif., 2,013

Girls Handicap – Kadence Bottrall, Dorr, Mich., 2,202

U12 Team

Scratch – Ohio All Stars (Cameron Kilgore, Nicholas Maliwesky, Enrique Navarro, Brendan Tahsler), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 2,369

Handicap – Turkey Hunters (Devin Knickerbocker, Cadyn Pranger, Curtis Swezey, Kendalyn Wilson), Rockford, Mich., 2,951

U12 Doubles

Scratch – Jake Diaz, Manalapan, N.J./William Cunningham, Newark, N.J., 1,334

Handicap – Jake Diaz, Manalapan, N.J./William Cunningham, Newark, N.J., 1,616

Girls Scratch – Keira Magsam, Gretna, Neb./Karina Capron, Fremont, Neb., and Paige Matiasek, Lockport, Ill./Avery Domaguin, San Diego, 1,176

Girls Handicap – Avery Domaguin, San Diego/Paige Matiasek, Lockport, Ill., 1,494

U12 Singles

Boys Scratch – Sebastian Huffman, Las Vegas, 670

Boys Handicap – Devin Knickerbocker, Greenville, Mich., 818

Girls Scratch – Karina Capron, Fremont, Neb., 699

Girls Handicap – Emma Johns, Jacksonville, Fla., 782

U12 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Sebastian Huffman, Las Vegas, 1,914

Boys Handicap – Jake Diaz, Manalapan, N.J., 2,309

Girls Scratch – Karina Capron, Fremont, Neb., 1,870

Girls Handicap – Emma Johns, Jacksonville, Fla., 2,342

U10 Team

Scratch – Bohn & Crew 15 (Gage Baker, Donaven Kline, Camden Malott, Ronin Rivera), Jackson, N.J., 1,938

Handicap – Bohn & Crew 40 (Evan Diaz, Pedro Diaz Gonzalez, Matthew Hammond, Matteo Quintero), Jackson, N.J., 2,788

U10 Doubles

Scratch – Gage Baker, Yorba Linda, Calif./Camden Malott, Austin, Texas, 1,044

Handicap – Lauren Bacys, Lockport, Ill./Carter Starkey, Schaumburg, Ill., 1,426

Girls Scratch – Kaeley Dangerfield, Orland Park, Ill./Kaila Watts, Country Club Hills, Ill., 697

Girls Handicap – Olivia Brandolino, Joliet, Ill./Alyvia Matiasek, Lockport, Ill., 1,403

U10 Singles

Boys Scratch – William Cunningham, Newark, N.J., 657

Boys Handicap – William Cunningham, Newark, N.J., 774

Girls Scratch – Lilah Williams, Uhrichsville, Ohio, 476

Girls Handicap – Abigail Milligan, Arlington, Texas, 751

U10 All-Events

Boys Scratch – William Cunningham, Newark, N.J., 1,872

Boys Handicap – William Cunningham, Newark, N.J., 2,223

Girls Scratch – Lilah Williams, Uhrichsville, Ohio, 1,457

Girls Handicap – Abigail Milligan, Arlington, Texas, 2,180